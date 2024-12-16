I once joked that you could define a Christopher Nolan film by two things: an emotionally tortured male protagonist and a non-linear story structure. That's true, to a point: most of Nolan's filmography, including his sci-fi masterpiece Interstellar (which is currently reaping box office gold with a 10th-anniversary re-release) and his Oscar-winning Oppenheimer featuring those two elements. But people forget that Nolan actually delivered a movie that manages to be both a fun thrill ride and keep his signature elements: his 2010 sci-fi feature Inception.

Inception recently became available on Peacock, and much like Interstellar, it's withstood the test of time due to Nolan's ability to craft a compelling, action-packed narrative.Inception occurs in a future where corporate espionage has taken on a whole new level. Using cutting-edge technology, Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) enters the dreams of his targets and "extracts" the information he needs. One of Cobb's targets, Saito (Ken Watanabe), approaches him with a seemingly impossible task: perform an "inception," or planting an idea in a person's mind. What follows is a metaphysical journey that delves into Cobb's state of mind and pulls off some truly unique action sequences.

The Action Sequences in 'Inception' Literally Defy Gravity

Since Inception deals with dreams, the action sequences in the film often defy gravity... and feature whole buildings folding in on themselves, or walls of water descending upon Cobb in the dream world when someone throws him in a tub. But this gets taken to a whole other level during one of Inception's most iconic scenes: Cobb's right-hand man, Arthur (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), is forced to fight off mental projections in one level of dreamspace, while chemist Yusuf (Dileep Rao) is engaged in a high speed car chase. Since whatever happens on one level affects another, Yusuf driving the crew's getaway van off a ramp leads Arthur and the dream projections he's fighting to literally walk on the side of — and up through — walls. It's a dizzying, gravity-defying moment that seared itself into my head when I first watched it.

The hallway fight scene is even more impressive when you consider the amount of prep that went into shooting it. Gordon-Levitt had to learn the fight choreography in a set that was built to spin around at a moment's notice. Nolan told the Los Angeles Times during a set visit that using a mobile set was the only way to go, as it achieved the surreal feeling that the characters are actually dreaming:

"It was like some incredible torture device; we thrashed Joseph for weeks...But in the end we looked at the footage, and it looks unlike anything any of us has seen before. The rhythm of it is unique, and when you watch it, even if you know how it was done, it confuses your perceptions. It’s unsettling in a wonderful way...we want an extraordinary thing that happens in an ordinary way. That’s always been the goal."

Arthur also utilizes dreamspace to his advantage in a later scene; when another projection tries to murder him in a corridor, he utilizes the Penrose steps (also known as the "infinite staircase") to get the drop on his opponent. It's safe to say that Gordon-Levitt has some of the coolest scenes in Inception, even if he isn't the main character.

'Inception' Features One of Christopher Nolan's Best Casts

Inception might be renowned for its literally gravity-defying action sequences and its ambiguous nature on whether or not Cobb is dreaming the film's events (leading up to its infamous ending) but it also has an impressive ensemble cast that bounces off of each other in different ways. The standouts are Elliot Page as Ariadne, the grad student who ends up building the dreamscape, and Tom Hardy as Eames, a "forger" able to take the identity of others. Page not only serves as the audience surrogate, but his performance as Ariadne leads to some highly emotional moments with DiCaprio as Cobb begins to come to terms with his past. It's Hardy, though, who turns out to be the scene-stealer. Not only does he deliver some wicked one-liners, but his carefree attitude serves as the perfect foil to Gordon-Levitt's more straight-laced nature. Case in point: when Arthur is locked in a firefight with projections, Eames scoffs "You mustn't be afraid to dream a little bigger, darling." He then whips out a grenade launcher and blows the competition away!

The casting worked out and continues to work out in Nolan's favor as he's brought cast members from Inception into his future projects. Gordon-Levitt, Hardy, and Marion Cotillard, who plays a manifestation of Cobb's late wife Mal, all had major roles in The Dark Knight Rises. Hardy would also reunite with Nolan on Dunkirk, which helped elevate his profile. Inception also features frequent Nolan collaborators Michael Caine and Cillian Murphy, with Caine playing Cobb's father-in-law and Murphy playing the young businessman who's the target of the "inception."

'Inception' Proved That Christopher Nolan Is a Box Office Draw

When Inception released, it ended up being both a critical and a commercial success, with praise for how Nolan delivered upon the concept of "dream thieves." It also made Nolan one of the few filmmakers who can draw an audience based on his name. Nolan's future projects followed in the same trend as Inception: starry casts, high-concept premises, and reaping returns at the box office. The fact that Nolan shoots a large majority of his films in IMAX only adds to the experience, as filmgoers come to expect premium sound and visuals whenever they see a Nolan film. Inception also showcases how Nolan is able to shift between genres with ease; he tackled superheroes with his Dark Knight trilogy, sci-fi with Inception and Interstellar, and war epics with Dunkirk. Though Nolan's next IMAX movie remains shrouded in secrecy, apart from its star-studded cast that includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, and Anne Hathaway, chances are that it'll feature the same elements that made Inception a must-watch.

Inception is available to watch on Peacock in the U.S.