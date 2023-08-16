The Big Picture Christopher Nolan's Inception trailer, featuring the iconic "BRAAAM" sound cue, left audiences intrigued and desiring more, becoming a hallmark of modern movie marketing.

Hans Zimmer and Mike Zarin both claimed involvement in creating the "BRAAAM" sound, with Zimmer utilizing a piano and church acoustics, and Zarin incorporating subway sounds and elements from The Dark Knight score.

Composer Zack Hemsey further developed the "BRAAAM" cue in Inception's final trailer, signing a non-disclosure agreement and finding success in the industry despite the ongoing debate over its origin.

In August 2009, audiences were treated to their first brief glimpses of Christopher Nolan's Inception with an epic trailer. Though the film was still in production and nearly a year from release, devoted fans of the celebrated auteur salivated over the 60-second trailer that teased their imaginations and left much to be desired. But in addition to surreal imagery of gravitational shifts, a spinning top, and close-ups of star Leonardo DiCaprio, the trailer featured an audio cue that would soon become a hallmark of modern movie marketing. Characterized by The Hollywood Reporter as "a foghorn on steroids," the bombastic, loud, and undeniably powerful cue would be featured again months later in Inception's theatrical trailer. And in the final film that debuted in July 2010, composer Hans Zimmer's score employed a recurring musical cue that bore strong a resemblance to those heard in the film's trailers.

After Inception's massive success, however, the cue that's since been aptly dubbed the "BRAAAM" wouldn't be limited to its association with Nolan's film. For years, it would remain a stylistic mainstay in marketing campaigns for numerous large-scale blockbusters, frequently blasting audiences' eardrums to convey the spectacle and high stakes of Hollywood's next action-packed event film. But as the cue's reputation evolved, and it firmly cemented itself into the lexicon of pop culture, conflicting narratives regarding its origin began surfacing when several musicians claimed responsibility for its creation.

Hans Zimmer Claimed He Was Involved in Creating the "BRAAAM" Cue

Image via Warner Bros.

Hans Zimmer's soundtrack for Inception is an iconic and influential one. A powerful blend of brass, strings, and electronics, the Oscar-nominated score has had its share of imitators and even expanded its renowned reputation through inclusion in non-cinematic formats. According to Zimmer, much of the score derived from "Non, je ne regrette rien," French singer Edith Piaf's 1960 song that Nolan elected to use as a narrative device in his film. In 2010, Zimmer told The New York Times, "He had the Édith Piaf always written in the script, the ‘da-da, da-da.' It was like huge foghorns over a city. So I could slip into half-time; I could slip into a third of a time." With a conceptual foundation in place, he went to work experimenting with different musical sounds in search of a cue that would serve Nolan's idea.

Years later, after the "BRAAAM" weaved its way into the fabric of theatrical trailers, Zimmer elaborated further on its origin and how it was created. "The sound, really, is that I put a piano in the middle of a church and I put a book on the pedal, and these brass players would basically play into the resonance of the piano," he told Vulture. "And then I added a bit of electronic nonsense. But really, it just came from saying, 'Let’s experiment.'" As the composer of the film widely credited for ushering in the cue and its popularity, the notion of Zimmer playing a pivotal role in its creation certainly seems likely. But while he seems to have no qualms over taking at least some credit in bringing the "BRAAAM" to the mainstream, he would eventually express disappointment over Inception's score leading to an increase in musical homogeneity among certain kinds of films.

Musician and Sound Designer Mike Zarin Challenged Hans Zimmer's Claims

Image via Warner Bros.

After Hans Zimmer's interview with Vulture, Mike Zarin was compelled to respond to the composer's assertion. Having been hired by BLT Communications to create music for Inception's teaser in 2009, Zarin had limited guidance in terms of what approach to take. "They had just started shooting, they didn’t get in any dailies," he told Indiewire. "Yes, the Edith Piaf song was written into the script. It was Christopher Nolan’s vision that every time they kicked into a new level of consciousness, that slowed-down version of that song played." But what Zarin did have was footage from the production of Leonardo DiCaprio onboard a train, which inspired him and collaborators Dave Rosenthal and Lauri Brown to experiment with that concept. "And so I went around town with a recorder, hopped on the subway, did a whole bunch of foley recordings, capturing this idea of being on a train," Zarin remembers.

After weeks of collaboration, Mike Zarin and his colleagues combined efforts to distill their work down to what would ultimately feature in Inception's teaser. As they were combining various brass and percussion sounds to create something that "cleared the room," they received a suggestion from Christopher Nolan himself. Zarin remembers, "In the last week of the project, Christopher Nolan sends "Always A Catch" from The Dark Knight score. And he says, 'Please take what you guys have done and build it around this.'" The trio made use of a specific element from that track, which was an unnerving sound that rose and rose to a fever pitch. "So then we took it, and I reinterpolated my piece that I did and made it fit on the drum hits and on the marks that Christopher Nolan wanted," Zarin told Indiewire. "I gave it to Dave and then he reinterpolated it again and added a couple more drum hits and changed a couple levels here and there, and then the final result was BRAAAM."

RELATED: From 'M3GAN' to 'The Social Network': 10 Great Movie Trailers That Feature Ominous Versions of Popular Songs

Zack Hemsey Took the "BRAAAM" to New Places With His "Mind Heist" Track

Image via Warner Bros

After Hans Zimmer built upon Mike Zarin's music and sound design for Inception's second trailer, composer Zack Hemsey was tasked with creating music for the film's third and final theatrical trailer. A far cry from the first teaser, this trailer was chock-full of imagery and dialogue, serving as the film's final big advertisement and giving audiences an overlay of what it would ultimately be. To help sell it to the public, Hemsey composed a music track dubbed "Mind Heist". Much less an ominous collection of sounds and much more a traditionally melodic piece, Hemsey's track played through much of the trailer and incorporated a version of "BRAAAM" cues.

After hiring Hemsey, Warner Bros. had him sign a non-disclosure agreement, and as a result, he's been relatively tight-lipped regarding the differing opinions over who's responsible for creating the "BRAAAM" cue. But Hemsey has been on record discussing the impact that his piece has made in subsequent years. "It certainly made some noise for sure," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "It ended up getting parodied by South Park. I think at that point I was, like, that’s pretty surreal. I’m used to making music in obscurity, so it was interesting to see it really take off." While audiences couldn't know just how accustomed they'd eventually be to hearing the "BRAAM," it's safe to assume they were already becoming conditioned to respond to it after Hemsey's work appeared in Inception's final trailer.

So Who's Responsible for 'Inception's "BRAAAM" Cue?

Image via Warner Bros.

As is commonly the case with disputes and controversies arising over the creation of something iconic, there's more than one side to the story. Unfortunately, there's no simple or definitive answer to the question of who's truly responsible for crafting the musical cue that would go on to dominate the marketing of blockbuster films for years. Instead, the answer lies somewhere between the lines, and the contributions of Hans Zimmer, Mike Zarin, and Zack Hemsey all fall within that realm of collaboration. While some influential and game-changing concepts come solely from one person, many are alternatively reliant on input from multiple sources either working in tandem or building upon the previous efforts of others. The "BRAAAM" has proven a lasting example of both of these creative dynamics, and the result was the culmination of multiple artists lending their talents to a marketing tool that established itself as original, unique, and effective in modern film history.