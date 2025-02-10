As a white Englishman, there is so much that I will never be able to fully comprehend when it comes to the oppression Black people face in America, predominantly over-policed and profiled by officers who are human too, and therefore just as likely to make a fatal mistake as anyone else. However, Bill Morrison's Incident uses a case study to synthesize some of the major problems surrounding the divide between Black people and police officers, from misinformation to the infuriatingly hypocritical use of force. This documentary guides us through the events that saw an innocent man, Harith "Snoop" Augustus, murdered by police officers in a stop and search gone wrong, with two probationary officers, Halley and Fleming, at the center of it all. Not only does Incident use clever editing to present us with firsthand accounts of what happened, rather than retrospective interviews, but the police's defensive response is enough to make anyone enraged.

‘Incident’ Uses Editing To Contrast Victim and Perpetrator