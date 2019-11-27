Watch First Trailer for Yitzhak Rabin Assassination Thriller ‘Incitement’

0

Greenwich Entertainment released the first trailer today for Incitement, an Israeli dramatic thriller about Yigal Amir, the law student who would become consumed with the notion of assassinating Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. Told from Amir’s point of view, the film looks to be an introspective character piece about obsession—a soul corrupted by extremism.

The movie played at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival back in September and would then go on to win Best Film at Israel’s prestigious Ophir Awards. Next up, the filmmakers hope, a nomination for Best International Film at the Academy Awards.

Directed by Yaron Zilberman, the movie stars Yehuda Nahari Halevi, who has garnered much praise for his performance in the lead role. As for Zilberman he’s got another historical drama on the way, this time going back a little further. He’s helming Valley of Tears, a mini-series following 1973’s Yom Kippur War.

Collider’s own Steve Weintraub, who called the film one of the best he saw at TIFF, sat down with Zilberman and Halevi at the festival. You can watch that interview here.

Check out the trailer, poster, and official synopsis below. The film opens in theaters on January 31, 2020.