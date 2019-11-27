Watch First Trailer for Yitzhak Rabin Assassination Thriller ‘Incitement’

Greenwich Entertainment released the first trailer today for Incitement, an Israeli dramatic thriller about Yigal Amir, the law student who would become consumed with the notion of assassinating Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. Told from Amir’s point of view, the film looks to be an introspective character piece about obsession—a soul corrupted by extremism.
The movie played at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival back in September and would then go on to win Best Film at Israel’s prestigious Ophir Awards. Next up, the filmmakers hope, a nomination for Best International Film at the Academy Awards.
Directed by Yaron Zilberman, the movie stars Yehuda Nahari Halevi, who has garnered much praise for his performance in the lead role. As for Zilberman he’s got another historical drama on the way, this time going back a little further. He’s helming Valley of Tears, a mini-series following 1973’s Yom Kippur War.
Collider’s own Steve Weintraub, who called the film one of the best he saw at TIFF, sat down with Zilberman and Halevi at the festival. You can watch that interview here.
Check out the trailer, poster, and official synopsis below. The film opens in theaters on January 31, 2020.
In September 1993, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin announces the Oslo Accords, which aim to achieve a lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians after decades of violence. Yigal Amir, a law student and a devoted Orthodox Jew, cannot believe that his country’s leader will cede territory that he and many others believe is rightfully – by the word of God – theirs.
As the prospect of a peaceful compromise approaches, Amir turns from a hot-headed political activist to a dangerous extremist. Consumed by anger and delusions of grandeur, he recruits fighters and steals weapons to form an underground militia intent on killing Palestinians. After his longtime girlfriend leaves him, Amir becomes even more isolated, disillusioned, and bitter. He soon learns of an ancient Jewish law, the Law of the Pursuer, that he believes gives him the right to murder Yitzhak Rabin. Convinced he must stop the signing of the peace treaty in order to fulfill his destiny and bring salvation to his people, Amir’s warped mind sees only one way forward.