The Big Picture Get ready to laugh with Netflix's Incoming, a raucous comedy about navigating high school parties.

The stellar cast includes the talented Kaitlin Olson and rising stars like Mason Thames and Loren Gray.

Writing duo Dave and John Chernin bring a grounded, character-driven plot and laugh-out-loud humor to the film.

Get ready to laugh out loud this summer with Netflix's upcoming film, Incoming, a new raucous coming-of-age comedy brought to you by the talented writing duo Dave and John Chernin, known for their work on the hit show It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. The pair write and direct the upcoming Netflix film, which boasts a stellar cast and a premise that promises endless fun. Incoming is set to become one of the must-watch comedies of the season.

The film centers around four painfully awkward freshmen as they face the greatest challenge of their young lives: navigating their first high school party. Fans of Good Boys, Superbad, and American Pie are in for a treat, as Incoming delivers a similar blend of humor, heart, and high school hijinks. Collider is excited to present exclusive first look images from the film. These exclusive snapshots capture the essence of the chaos and hilarity that ensues as these teens embark on their high school adventure.

Where Do I Know the Cast of 'Incoming' From?

Leading the pack is Kaitlin Olson, best known for her role as "Sweet Dee" on It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. Olson is a comedy powerhouse, and her sharp wit and comedic timing make her a standout in any role she takes on. Alongside Olson is Bobby Cannavale, a seasoned actor known for his standout roles in Boardwalk Empire and the Ant-Man films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and numerous films, who will a layer of seasoned talent to the young ensemble.

Making her transition into acting is singer-songwriter Loren Gray, and bringing some youthful energy to the movie is Mason Thames, an emerging actor quickly becoming a recognisable face in the industry after his breakout role in The Black Phone. Additionally, the film features Raphael Alejandro, a familiar face from Bunk'd and Once Upon a Time, Isabella Ferreira (Love, Victor and Orange Is the New Black) and Ramon Reed, known for his work on Disney Channel. The cast is rounded out by Bardia Seiri, Ali Gallo, Scott MacArthur, Thomas Barbusca, Kim Hawthorne, Victoria Moroles, and Kayvan Shai.

Behind the Scenes of 'Incoming' With Dave and John Chernin

What inspired you to write INCOMING? Any specific film inspirations?

When we sit down to write any script we try to approach it as fans, first and foremost. “What do we want to see?” And in the summer of 2020, at the height of the pandemic, with a presidential election looming, and the world teetering on the brink of collapse, we just wanted to escape the hell that had become our reality and laugh. So, with that in mind, we set out to make a hard-hitting comedy that prized laughter above everything.Growing up some of our favorite movies were high school comedies—American Pie, Can’t Hardly Wait, Clueless, Superbad—and since we were rapidly approaching our 40th birthdays and losing touch with the youth, we figured we should add our own entry to the genre before we slipped into complete irrelevance.

How would you describe the tone of this film?

A relatable coming-of-age story with a balance of grounded character-driven plot and surprising laugh-out-loud set pieces.

What do you hope audiences will take away from Incoming?

First and foremost, we just want people to have a good time watching this movie. But if there’s any message to be taken from the film, we think it’s that young adulthood comes with a lot of anxieties and challenges, but it’s also a time for growth and experimentation. It’s okay to make mistakes, so long as you learn from them. Relax, don’t be a dick, and try to have some fun because it goes by fast.

How much of this movie is based on real life?

A lot of it. So much of the story and characters were inspired by things we saw or people we knew. And then they were greatly exaggerated for comedic effect.

The film has a hilarious ensemble - what excites you about working with young actors?

Creatively we like writing for young characters because the stakes are always high, and everything feels like such a big deal at that age. It’s a great recipe for comedy.As for the young actors who played those characters, they served as a constant reminder of how fun this job is. They’re always so eager and excited to bring things to life, and it’s impossible for that energy to not rub off on the entire crew. Additionally, Mason, Ramon, Rapha, and Bardia are really great kids, and we loved working with them.

The film sees you reuniting with Kaitlin Olson, who you work with on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and The Mick, as well Thomas Barbusca and Scott MacArthur, who also both worked on The Mick - what do you enjoy about working with these actors again?

There are few people in the world who make us laugh harder than those three, and we will continue to write for them every chance we get.We actually shot scenes with all of them during our first two days on this movie, and that was great because we have such a shorthand, and it showed the cast and crew how we like to work.We met Tommy when he was 12 years old, and it’s been a trip to watch him grow up. He’s always been so funny, but he’s also really grown as an actor over the years. When we did The Mick he was constantly struggling to get through scenes without laughing. But on this movie, he was so dialed in and it was the other actors who couldn’t keep a straight face around him. He’s just such a pro now and we’re so proud of him.We love working with Scott MacArthur because his approach to acting is in line with our approach to writing: we can go to ridiculous places, but they have to be grounded in truth. Also, no one plays a better scumbag, which is ironic because Scott is one of the greatest guys ever.As for Kaitlin, we think she is one of the greatest comedic actresses of all time. She makes everyone around her better—she elevates the material, other actors raise their game to keep up with her. You can just feel there’s a different energy when she’s on set. But mostly, she is just one of our favorite people and we will beg her to be in everything we do for the rest of our careers.

Incoming is set to arrive on Netflix on August 23. It's set to be a hilarious and heartfelt film, which is sure to capture the spirit of high school in a way that will resonate with audiences of all ages. Don't miss out on what promises to be one of the funniest films of the year! Stay tuned to Collider for more, and check out our exclusive images above.