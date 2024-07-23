The Big Picture Get ready for chaotic high school fun in Incoming, the debut feature film from The Chernins, premiering on Netflix on August 23.

The movie follows four freshmen navigating their first high school party, featuring an extraordinary cast list and no shortage of disasters.

The Chernin Brothers always wanted to create a high school movie, and after nearly two decades, Incoming is finally hitting screens.

Incoming, the coming-of-age high school comedy is set to debut in a month, and of course, fans can’t wait to get the party started! Luckily, Netflix has just released an all-new trailer for the movie, highlighting more than enough fun to go around. Written and directed by The Chernins, Dave Chernin and John Chernin (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), who love high school comedies, Incoming promises no dull moment and, as seen in the trailer below, no high school comedy is complete without a disaster.

According to the official logline for Incoming, it focuses on "four freshmen who are faced with the greatest challenge of their young lives: their first high school party." Furthermore, the movie features an extraordinary cast list, including Mason Thames (The Black Phone), Ramon Reed (13: The Musical), Raphael Alejandro (Once Upon a Time), Isabella Ferreira (Orange Is the New Black), Bardia Seiri (Grey’s Anatomy), Loren Gray (Outsiders), Ali Gallo (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Scott MacArthur (The Righteous Gemstones), Thomas Barbusca (The Mick), Kim Hawthorne (How to Get Away with Murder), Victoria Moroles (Teen Wolf), Kayvan Shai (FBI) with the brilliant Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Bobby Cannavale (The Irishman).

As for the crew of this exciting teenage-centered production, Nicholas Stoller produces along with Conor Welch, Todd Garner, Mark Korshak, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Peter Principato, and Ben Silverman. Executive producers are Chris Stone, Caroline James, and Noah Nusinow. Catch a glimpse of the chaotic fun to come in Incoming's official trailer below!

'Incoming' Is The Chernin Brothers' Debut Feature Film

Incoming appears to be exactly the right choice for The Chernins as their debut feature film, especially considering that they’ve always wanted to create a high school movie. Revealing their reason to Tudum, John says, "We weren’t getting any younger. With every passing day, we were getting further away from our own time in high school. So we figured, let’s just write that one and see what happens."

Later on, Dave explains how the idea of the movie came to life after nearly two decades: "We always wanted to write a high school movie. So, for 15-plus years, we’ve been kicking around the idea of a high school movie, and there were just little moments that we always had written in notepads. We landed on the title of Incoming and realized, ‘Oh, this is four freshmen having this weird early-life identity crisis.’ That kind of became the engine for the story."

Incoming arrives globally on Netflix on August 23, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.