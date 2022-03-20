Marvel Cinematic Universe movies get sequels. Like Akira Kurosawa movies being good and Richard Kelly directorial efforts always being fascinating, the constant presence of follow-ups in this superhero movie franchise is one of the few constants you can rely on in the world of cinema. But a glaring exception to this phenomenon is the 2008 Marvel Studios project The Incredible Hulk. Released in June 2008, The Hulk would seem to be a prime candidate to headline further solo outings within this fictional universe. However, well over a decade since this motion picture hit theaters, no Incredible Hulk 2 has been delivered. The glaring absence of such a property can’t help but make people wonder what such a sequel would’ve looked like.

What’s important to clarify here is that Marvel Studios brass and people associated with The Incredible Hulk were once quite open about plans to do sequels to this feature. In October 2019, Edward Norton revealed in an interview that he’d originally pitched Marvel Studios on the idea of his version of Bruce Banner/The Hulk spanning two very different films. Meanwhile, Norton’s comments during The Incredible Hulk’s promotional tour in the spring of 2008 regularly invoked the idea that there were more adventures to be had with this rage-prone character.

In the days leading up to The Incredible Hulk’s debut in theaters, director Louis Letterier himself began referencing a potential sequel by commenting on the film’s final shot depicting Bruce Banner’s eyes turning green, a sign he’s about to turn into the Hulk, and smiling. For Letterier, this could mean that Banner has gotten control of the monster within, setting the stage for a more heroic version of the figure in an Incredible Hulk 2. But if this reboot didn’t work out at the box office, the filmmaker saw this as an opportunity to interpret the final shot as showing Banner as a villain, one that other superheroes would have to work together to stop in The Avengers.

Comments from key personnel involved in The Incredible Hulk weren’t the only ways a potential sequel was being teed up. Elements from the movie itself were clearly being used as ways to suggest where a follow-up could go. Most notably, Tim Blake Nelson’s Dr. Samuel Sterns gets some of Hulk’s blood dropped into a gaping wound on his forehead, causing his head to slightly expand, a tease for the character’s transformation into the supervillain The Leader. Meanwhile, Ty Burrell (yes, Phil Dunphy from Modern Family) was around in the supporting cast as Doc Samson, a new love interest for Betty Ross (Liv Tyler). Though just a normal guy here, it’s impossible to imagine a prospective Incredible Hulk 2 missing a chance to turn Burrell’s character into his superpowered form from the comics.

By July 2008, shortly after The Incredible Hulk delivered OK but not exceptional box office, Variety reported that Universal was officially interested in expanding the project into a full-fledged franchise. In October 2008, Kevin Feige reaffirmed that Hulk had been a success for the company but said that everyone at Marvel Studios was primarily concerned with getting The Avengers off the ground at the moment. While Iron Man 2 was zooming towards a May 2010 release, a whopping two years before The Avengers would arrive, The Incredible Hulk 2 was being pushed farther and farther into the future.

This discouraging development was reflected in how the project went into a state of radio silence for much of 2009, save for Letterier confirming that he would be open to the idea of director another Incredible Hulk movie. However, the prospects of getting an Incredible Hulk follow-up, or at least one directly rooted in the 2008 movie, got infinitely smaller in July 2010, when Edward Norton departed the role. While reports vary on whether Marvel Studios or Norton himself made the call to recast the role, the news that a new performer would be taking on this superhero role in The Avengers suddenly made Incredible Hulk 2 an awkward prospect rather than a priority.

In April 2012, Kevin Feige threw cold water on the idea of another solo Hulk outing. This came about even when probed about the idea due to Mark Ruffalo’s take on the character being positively received by moviegoers. Though Hulk was finally connecting with moviegoers, Feige said that getting Hulk to function properly in an ensemble piece was enough of a challenge that there were no plans for more standalone features anchored by the character. He didn’t rule anything out entirely, but the idea of an Incredible Hulk 2 starring Ruffalo sounded pretty much impossible.

Part of this lies in unique rights issues that plague the Hulk and not other members of the Avengers. The Incredible Hulk was financed by Marvel Studios, but distributed by Universal Pictures, which previously handled the 2003 film Hulk. Though Universal doesn’t own the film rights to the Hulk character (hence why the character can appear in Disney-released projects like Thor: Ragnarok), any new solo movies headlined by this superhero must be handled by Universal. Since The Incredible Hulk was released, Marvel was purchased by Disney, a studio that would prefer to limit the number of Marvel characters other studios can release. Thus, a solo Hulk movie is stuck in a state of perpetual rights-spurred limbo.

The urgency to do more Incredible Hulk movies has been further diluted by Marvel Studios finding alternative ways to explore characters and even storylines from that feature in other properties. William Hurt’s General Thunderbolt Ross, for instance, returned after an eight-year absence in Captain America: Civil War and has since appeared in several other Marvel Cinematic Universe properties. Meanwhile, Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky/The Abomination returned for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings while a college-set set piece from The Incredible Hulk was revisited in a tweaked in an episode of What If…? The Incredible Hulk 2 may have never happened, but its predecessor has been far from ignored.

With the She-Hulk TV show arriving on Disney+ shortly, it looks like Marvel Studios has fully moved on from the idea of Hulk headlining solo adventures. Given that Hulk did still get two standalone movies in the 2000s, not to mention the character’s ubiquity across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the character could certainly be in worse places. The fanbase that exists for The Incredible Hulk, though, will have to settle for being in a state of perpetual frustration over seeing the various concepts and ideas for a proper follow-up to this movie never got to come to fruition.

