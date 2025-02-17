The Incredible Hulk has often been referred to as the “black sheep” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe because of its tangential relationship with the rest of the franchise. Beyond the fact that Edward Norton was replaced as Bruce Banner by Mark Ruffalo in The Avengers, the film did not receive the same level of critical praise that the vast majority of the other installments in the “Infinity Saga” earned. Oddly, The Incredible Hulk has become fairly critical to the future of the MCU, as General Thaddeus Ross has re-emerged as a prominent character, Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky popped up in She-Hulk, and Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson) served as the primary antagonist in Captain America: Brave New World. The Incredible Hulk has aged very well because it explores the dark side of the Hulk’s powers, and does not require extensive knowledge of the MCU’s lore to be entertaining.

'The Incredible Hulk' Embraces Its Monstrous Origins