Puppetry is a remarkable form of performance art, where humans give life and heart to things that normally can't move on their own. It's not unlike the art of cinema, where still images are made to move and appear to come to life. There's no surprise, then, that puppets have found their way onto the silver screen, both to portray characters and as characters themselves.

Puppets transcend genre, and the movies they appear in range from raunchy comedy to space adventure to wholesome family fun. Puppets can even get awards buzz. There's a universe of hand-crafted possibilities with these remarkable feats of practical effects.

1 'Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio' (2022)

The story of a wooden puppet who wants to be a real boy has charmed generations of children and adults since Carlo Collodi published his serialized Pinocchio tales in 1883. Dark fantasy maestro Guillermo Del Toro has long been a lover of the story, and his award-winning 2022 stop-motion animated version, set in fascist Italy, is one of the most thrillingly designed animated movies ever made.

Stop-motion animation is technically a form of cinematic puppetry, with hundreds of individual models used at a time in the filmmaking process. The rugged character models in this Pinocchio even look like hand-carved puppets from Geppetto's workshop. The titular puppet himself has a delightfully twisted-looking, almost Frankenstein-esque appearance, with visible nails and un-sanded wood.

2 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

A long time ago in a galaxy far away, a little green alien puppet taught Luke Skywalker the ways of the Jedi. Yoda made his Star Wars debut in The Empire Strikes Back, voiced and puppeteered by Frank Oz. He immediately became one of the most popular, recognizable characters in the franchise.

Sadly, after the prequel trilogy, Yoda would become a CGI character in most of the prequel films. But the legacy of practical effects to portray the Force-wielder lives on in the Star Wars universe! For Yoda's Force Ghost appearance in The Last Jedi, Oz and the character's puppet model actually returned on director Rian Johnson's insistence. In addition, Disney+ series The Mandalorianfeatures Grogu, a baby alien of Yoda's species, an animatronic-puppet hybrid controlled by a team of puppeteers remotely manipulating his eyes, ears, hands, mouth, head, and limbs.

3 'Team America: World Police' (2004)

"America! F*** yeah!" South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the minds behind 2004 comedy Team America: World Police. This raunchy political satire is a takeoff of Gerry and Sylvia Anderson's sci-fi series Thunderbirds, which starred specialized marionettes whose mouths were controlled remotely to match up with pre-recorded audio of dialogue. This specialized filmed puppetry style is called "supermarionation."

Unlike the fairly wholesome Thunderbirds, the puppets in Team America: World Police find themselves in a lot of adult situations. Sex, violence, and mayhem that could only come from the South Park guys occupies every corner of this film. Puppets are often seen as a very child-friendly medium, so Team America throws a cheeky spanner in the works of puppet cinema.

4 'Labyrinth' (1986)

An 80s cult classic, the fantasy adventure Labyrinth stars Jennifer Connolly as Sarah, a teenage girl who journeys into the labyrinthine kingdom of Jareth the Goblin King (David Bowie) to save her kidnapped baby brother Toby. Joining Sarah on her quest are puppet characters like the big, sad, Ludo; the grumpy Hoggle; and the feisty Sir Didymus.

The world of Labyrinth is a feast for puppet enjoyers. Being a Jim Henson production, the film is absolutely stuffed to the brim with puppet characters of all shapes and sizes. Nearly every character is a unique creation, making the world feel rich and vibrant in an unmistakably Henson-y way.

5 'Annette' (2021)

Leos Carax and Sparks' award-winning rock opera fever dream Annette stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard as the celebrity parents of the titular little girl. What makes Baby Annette so extraordinary is that she's gifted with a miraculous singing voice like her opera singer mother... and that she happens to be a puppet. How a flesh-and-blood human could give birth to a puppet defies any sort of logic, but it makes for a very bizarre, entertaining movie experience.

The little puppet girl steals the entire movie from her human co-stars. She performs at a Super Bowl-style halftime show, she gets swarms of fans worldwide, and she threatens to topple her murderous stand-up comic father's entire career. Even by the end of the movie, when the puppet child is suddenly played by a real little girl for a climactic scene with Driver, visions of the Annette puppet dance in the mind. Annette is unforgettable.

6 'Little Shop of Horrors' (1986)

"FEED ME, SEYMOUR!" Adapted from the Alan Menken/Howard Ashman stage musical of the same name, Little Shop of Horrors tells the story of awkward florist's assistant Seymour (Rick Moranis,) his co-worker paramour Audrey (Ellen Greene,) and the talking, bloodthirsty plant nicknamed Audrey II that he's been tending to. It's a darkly fun twist on the Faust myth featuring a singing alien plant as its wish-promising supernatural entity.

On stage and screen, Audrey II is portrayed by a series of increasingly large, complex puppets. In the film, the largest puppet is 13 feet tall and made of Kevlar and rubber, and takes were filmed slowly so that the puppet's movements could be sped up to fit with Levi Stubbs' recorded dialogue and songs. The film's director, Frank Oz, and Audrey II's designer Lyle Conway are both longtime Henson Workshop mainstays, so the practical puppetry effects work in the film still impress to this day.

7 'Meet The Feebles' (1989)

Long before he brought Middle-Earth to life with his Lord of the Rings trilogies, Kiwi cinema king Peter Jackson was known for making bizarre dark comedies like Braindead and Bad Taste. One of the most unique films from his pre-blockbuster years is his Henson spoof Meet The Feebles. More John Waters than Jim Henson, Meet the Feebles is all misanthropy and perversion compared to the joyful world of The Muppets.

The puppet characters in Meet The Feebles don't just swear and have sex. They get hurt in unfortunate ways, they do tons of drugs, and some even die in very over-the-top fashion. The Feebles' dark, grimy, and rough design aesthetic is oddly refreshing compared to the usually colorful puppet characters that populate cinematic puppet endeavors.

8 'Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Movie' (1996)

On the classic comedy series Mystery Science Theatre 3000, every movie becomes a puppet movie. Aboard the Satellite of Love, robot puppets Crow (Trace Beaulieu) and Tom Servo (Kevin Murphy) – alongside their human co-star – are forced to watch cheesy old movies by the mad scientist Dr. Forrester (also Beaulieu.) The series, running on and off on many different stations in the 90s and brought to streaming services in the 2010s, got its own feature film in 1996. In the movie, Forrester makes the gang watch This Island Earth, a corny 1950s sci-fi movie.

Since Crow and Tom Servo are at the bottom of the screen riffing for a majority of the runtime outside interconnected sketches around breaks in the movie they're watching, the MST3K movie isn't quite a traditional puppet film. Yet the MST3K puppet characters still bring a lot of personality to everything they do, and their wisecracking presence is why the series endures in popularity to this day, and makes the movie worth watching.

9 'The Muppets' (2011)

How much can one say about the Muppets, arguably the most famous and beloved puppet characters of all time? The signature creations of Jim Henson, these puppet characters are often imitated but rarely equaled. The Muppet Show TV series is a perfect blend of variety show and showcase for hilarious puppet comedy, but their movie career is full of delights for any puppet lover to enjoy.

The original The Muppet Movie is a joyful origin story for how Kermit the Frog, Fozzie Bear, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, and the entire Muppet gang got together, with tons of celebrity cameos. The Muppets Take Manhattan and The Great Muppet Caper are fun spins on "put on a show" stories and heist movies, respectively. The Muppets' Christmas Carol is one of the most faithful adaptations of Charles Dickens in any medium; Michael Caine's performance as Scrooge is perfect, holding his own on screen as one of the few humans living in a Victorian London full of Muppets. And 2011 reboot The Muppets captures the heart of what makes these felt creatures so timeless and fun.

