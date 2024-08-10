This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Disney and Pixar have officially confirmed that Incredibles 3 is now in development, much to the excitement of fans around the globe. The announcement was made during D23, Disney's flagship expo, and while details about the plot remain under wraps, the mere news of another installment in the beloved superhero saga is enough to spark plenty of anticipation. The Incredibles franchise has been a significant part of Pixar's success story. The original film, The Incredibles, released in 2004, was a game-changer in the world of animation. Directed by Brad Bird, the movie followed the adventures of the Parr family—a group of superheroes trying to live a normal life while secretly battling villains. The film was both a critical and commercial success, earning over $633 million at the global box office and winning two Academy Awards, including Best Animated Feature.

After years of fan speculation and demand, Incredibles 2 finally hit theaters in 2018. The sequel picked up right where the first film left off, continuing the Parr family’s story with the same action-packed, heartfelt storytelling that made the original a hit. Incredibles 2 was even more successful than its predecessor, shattering box office records for an animated film by grossing over $1.24 billion worldwide. It also garnered widespread acclaim, particularly for its animation, humour, and focus on family dynamics.

The success of the first two films has solidified the Incredibles franchise as one of Pixar’s most beloved properties. With Incredibles 3 now officially in the works, fans can look forward to more thrilling adventures with the Parr family. Given the franchise's track record, it's safe to say that the third installment is poised to continue Pixar’s legacy of delivering top-tier animated films that resonate with audiences of all ages.

Who Stars in 'The Incredibles' Franchise?

Craig T. Nelson stars as Bob Parr, also known as Mr. Incredible, while Holly Hunter voices his wife, Helen Parr, aka Elastigirl. Their children are voiced by Sarah Vowell (Violet Parr), Huck Milner (Dash Parr in Incredibles 2), and Spencer Fox (Dash Parr in the first film). Samuel L. Jackson delivers a fan-favourite performance as Lucius Best, also known as Frozone, and Brad Bird, the director of the films, lends his voice to the iconic character Edna Mode, arguably the series' breakout character alongside baby Jack-Jack.Stay tuned for more updates as Pixar moves forward with what is sure to be another incredible chapter.