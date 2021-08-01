The first trailer for Travis Taute’s new film Indemnity has dropped on YouTube. Taute is a relatively new name in the industry, with its most well-known work being the Netflix TV series Blood & Water, which is set, just like Indemnity, in Taute’s home country of South Africa.

The first look into Indemnity’s storyline was revealed on July 28. Produced by Bradley Joshua and Benjamin Overmeyer for Gambit Films, Indemnity will be an action-thriller film starring actor Jarrid Geduld in the main role of traumatized ex-Cape Town firefighter Theo Abrams. According to the trailer, we can see Abrams struggling with post-traumatic stress-induced flashbacks and using medication in order to alleviate his symptoms. We also learn that he’s haunted by the murder of his wife for which he was framed and arrested as the prime suspect before making an escape and killing police officers in the process.

Image via Gambit Films

From what it’s also possible to tell from the trailer, the title stems from an experimental program named Indemnity created by a company called Mtech. Furthermore, we can surmise that Abrams will become entangled in a plot much larger than himself and will have to do everything in his power to survive, clear his name and get to the bottom of this conspiracy, all of this while struggling with his personal inner demons.

In addition to SAFTA-award winner Geduld in the main role, Indemnity also stars Nicole Fortuin, Andre Jacobs, Gail Mabalane, and Tshamano Sebe. Although not much else is know about this film one thing is for certain, this will be a fast-paced action-packed experience, featuring big explosions, shoot-outs and intense fighting scenes which will please those who revel in watching action-heavy movies.

Indemnity will have its world premiere at the Fantasia Film Festival on August 11, 2021.

