Watch out, Tom Cruise, some people in South Africa can do some rad stunts too.

Magnet Releasing has shared with Collider the exclusive trailer for Indemnity, an action-fueled South African film about a firefighter with PTSD who gets involved with a government conspiracy. Starring Jarrid Geduld in the lead role, Indemnity is written and directed by Travis Taute, the filmmaker behind Netflix’s Blood & Water.

The trailer introduces us to Geduld’s character by opening with a scene where a team of firefighters tries to contain a fire spreading through a slum in Cape Town, in South Africa. The pressure of the work causes Geduld’s firefighter to suffer a breakdown, as the trailer shows us he’s on psychiatric medication, tormented by nightmares, and getting scared by the presence of his own wife. It’s not hard, then, for someone to put the blame on the firefighter once his wife gets murdered.

When the police officers who arrested the firefighter try to kill him, Geduld’s character escapes from custody and decides to look for the truth. In the process, he ends up uncovering a government conspiracy to create mind-controlled soldiers, an experiment that also explains his delicate mental state. On his path to uncovering the secrets of his past, Geduld’s character will have to fend for himself, as some very powerful people are trying to kill him.

Image via Fantasia

RELATED:‌ Exclusive: 'Blacklight' Trailer Has Liam Neeson Beating up Bad Guys in Action Thriller

Indemnity’s trailer is filled with high-octane action set pieces, and as Magnet Releasing reveals, Geduld and the entire cast of the movie performed the stunts themselves, with no CGI. Among the stunts of Indemnity, the trailer shows a scene where Jarryd is hanging out of a 21 story building, and it's impressive to know that the real actor performed this feat.

To achieve his physical peak, Geduld spent three months training with stunt masters Vernon Willemse and Grant Powell (Mad Max: Fury Road, Tomb Raider). Additionally, the SFX supervisor on the film, Kevin Bitters, worked on projects like Mad Max: Fury Road, Tenet, Tomb Raider, and The Dark Tower.

Indemnity’s cast also includes Nicole Fortuin, Andre Jacobs, Gail Mabalane, and Tshamano Sebe. The film is produced by Bradley Joshua and Benjamin Overmeyer.

Indemnity will hit theaters on February 11. The film will become available on-demand on the same day. Check out the new trailer above.

Here is the official synopsis for Indemnity:

An ex-firefighter in Cape Town is forced to fight for his life after being accused of murdering his wife. As he struggles to survive, connections are revealed between his past, the origin of his PTSD, the mysterious death of his wife, and a government conspiracy with terrifying implications.

The Most Hyped Action Movies of 2022 These action films will get your blood pumping this movie season.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email