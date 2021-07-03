Emmerich also reveals how the studio originally didn't want Will Smith in the lead role.

As we all get ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, the cast of Independence Day joined together to celebrate 25 years of President Whitmore! Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, we got an inside look at the movie that launched the world into quoting a very impassioned speech before fighting off some aliens.

Stars Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Vivica A. Fox, Randy Quaid, and more join director Roland Emmerich and writer Dean Devlin to talk about the challenges of the movie, the battle to get Will Smith cast as Captain Steven Hiller, the Super Bowl ad, and fixing the ending. It's a fun way of revisiting the movie and who doesn't want to know more about Independence Day?

Emmerich talked about how the studio didn't want Smith in the cast and they hadn't locked down him or Goldblum yet for their roles.

"It was pretty shortly before the shoot and we still hadn’t locked in Will and Jeff. I put my foot down. “Universal people are calling every day, so give me these two actors or I move over there.” I don’t think it would have been a possibility [to actually move studios], but it was a great threat."

Honestly, it's nice that Emmerich fought for them. Independence Day is special not only because it's a good movie but because these actors knew the importance of these characters and brought them to life in a beautiful way.

Reading through the cast and creatives talking about the movie though, one thing is clear: They loved being a part of this iconic film. That's clear through Pullman's continual return to Whitmore, through their conversation about creating the film in the first place, and with their dedication to the franchise.

So, celebrate the Fourth and make Captain Steven Hiller, President Whitmore, and David Levinson proud. Hopefully, we won't have to take on any aliens though.

