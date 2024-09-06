One of the most sought-after action stars in Hollywood has a legacy sequel that's dominating the streaming charts. Independence Day: Resurgence, the 2017 sci-fi action sequel starring Liam Hemsworth, Bill Pullman, and Maika Monroe, has landed in the #6 spot on Max's most popular movies chart. The film is set two decades after the original Independence Day, starring Will Smith, and sees Earth faced with a new extra-solar threat. The film was produced on a massive budget of $165 million but found major success at the box office by grossing nearly $400 million worldwide. In addition to Hemsworth, Pullman, and Monroe, Independence Day: Resurgence also stars Jeff Goldblum, Jessie T. Usher, and William Fichtner, and currently sits at dismal scores of 29% from critics and 30% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Independence Day 2 returned original scribe and directed Roland Emmerich to write and helm the sequel, with Garbeil Sherman, James A. Woods, Dean Devlin, James Vanderbilt, and Nicolas Wright all receiving credits for the screenplay. To this day, Emmerich is best known for his work on the original Independence Day, but he has also directed other major disaster movies, such as 2012, The Day After Tomorrow, and Godzilla (1998). Emmerich most recently directed five episodes of Those About to Die, the sword and sandal action series starring Game of Thrones star Iwan Rheon. He also helmed the 2022 disaster movie Moonfall, which stars Patrick Wilson and Halle Berry, and Midway, the war epic starring Ed Skrein and Woody Harrelson.

What Are the Most Popular Things To Watch on Max?

The Max top 10 chart has been a wash of new projects that just arrived on the platform this month, like The Martian, the Ridley Scott-directed space epic starring Matt Damon and Jessica Chastain. Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 is also in the Max top 10 despite performing poorly at the box office earlier this year. Another box office flop, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, has also found success on Max, with the surprising addition of a Marvel movie in the Oscar Isaac-led X-Men: Apocalypse currently sitting as the #7 most popular movie on the platform.

Independence Day: Resurgence stars Liam Hemsworth and Jeff Goldblum and was written by Gabriel Sherman and directed by Roland Emmerich. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Independence Day: Resurgence, now streaming on Max.

