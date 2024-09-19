Independence Day: Resurgence had a very difficult mission upon release. Expanding on the legacy of the original movie and summoning Jeff Goldblum to create a box office blockbuster during a complicated summer movie season was what the studio wanted. While the movie mostly failed to make an impression at the time, audiences can't get enough of the legacy sequel on Max. The film has found new life on the streaming platform. Viewers are finally falling in love with Jake Morrison's (Liam Hemsworth) journey as a a pilot of the Earth Space Defense.

After the events of the first movie, Independence Day: Resurgence took viewers back to a world that had been devastated under the threat of an alien invasion. Just when the world looked like a peaceful place, it was revealed that President Whitmore (Bill Pullman) and Doctor Brackish Okun (Brent Spiner) are telepathically linked to the dangerous creatures that wanted to take over the planet. The team recruits Jake Morrison in order to take down the Queen of the alien community. Considering how the invaders were connected thanks to a hive mind, taking down their leader made it possible for the brave heroes of Independence Day: Resurgence to save the day.

Roland Emmerich tried to follow in the footsteps of the beloved action movie he had made twenty years before the release of Independence Day: Resurgence. But the director quickly realized that, without Captain Steven Hiller (Will Smith), it was hard for audiences to fall in love with this world. Surely, the legacy sequel had a canon reason for Hiller's absence. But in reality, Will Smith's schedule for Suicide Squad made his inclusion in Independece Day: Resurgence fairly complicated.

Will There Be a Third 'Independence Day' Movie?

It's unlikely for a third Independence Day movie to be produced. After only earning $389 million at the global box office against an elevated budget, Independence Day: Resurgence made evident how audiences aren't full of demand for another installment. And this legacy sequel was made before the Walt Disney Company acquired 20th Century Fox. The current entertainment landscape would make the production of a third Independence Day movie even harder. Nevertheless, viewers can always enjoy the two films that have been produced thanks to streaming. After directing Independence Day: Resurgence, Roland Emmerich moved on towards projects such as Midway and Moonfall.

