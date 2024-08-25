Prepare for a nostalgic trip back to the 1990s as Independence Day, the quintessential alien invasion film, arrives on Hulu this September. For fans of the genre and those who grew up quoting its iconic lines, this is the perfect opportunity to revisit the explosive action that redefined sci-fi blockbusters. Directed by Roland Emmerich and released in 1996, Independence Day quickly became a cultural landmark, celebrated for its thrilling depiction of an alien assault on Earth. The movie combines large-scale destruction with a human story of resistance and resilience, delivering a cinematic experience that has stood the test of time.

The plot of Independence Day is as gripping as ever. It begins with the sudden appearance of massive alien spacecraft hovering over major cities across the globe. Panic ensues as the aliens launch a coordinated attack, decimating landmarks such as the White House in an unforgettable scene that remains one of the most iconic in film history. The story follows a diverse group of characters who come together to fight back against the seemingly unstoppable extraterrestrial force.

Who Stars in 'Independence Day'?

Image via 20th Century Fox

Will Smith stars as Captain Steven Hiller, a charismatic fighter pilot who becomes one of humanity's last hopes. Jeff Goldblum shines as David Levinson, a brilliant but quirky scientist who uncovers the aliens' weakness, while Bill Pullman delivers an inspiring performance as President Thomas Whitmore, who rallies the world with a stirring speech that has become synonymous with the film. These characters, along with an ensemble cast, embody the spirit of defiance against overwhelming odds.

In addition to the original 1996 classic, Hulu will also be streaming Independence Day: Resurgence (2016). The sequel, set two decades after the events of the first film, sees Earth once again facing an alien threat, only this time the stakes are even higher. While Resurgence didn't quite capture the magic of its predecessor, it offers a continuation of the story with returning characters and introduces new ones, making it a must-watch for fans eager to see how the saga unfolds.

For those who missed out on these films in theaters or simply want to relive the adrenaline-pumping action, Hulu’s addition of Independence Day and its sequel is a golden opportunity. With its blend of heart-pounding moments, state-of-the-art special effects, and a narrative that balances spectacle with human drama, Independence Day remains a benchmark in the sci-fi genre. So, gear up for an epic rewatch this September and witness the fight for Earth's survival in one of Hollywood’s most thrilling blockbusters.

