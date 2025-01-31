Will Smith just recently won his first Oscar — and a controversial one at that — for his work in King Richard, the tennis biopic that also stars Jon Bernthal and details the life of Venus and Serena Williams and their father Richard. Smith has had a number of other iconic roles over the years, but perhaps none more legendary than Captain Steven Hiller in Independence Day, the 1996 alien invasion/sci-fi classic that's currently streaming for free on Tubi. The film has wasted no time climbing the free streamer's charts, where it currently sits at #3 at the time of writing. Independence Day earned scores of 68% from critics and 75% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and it even won an Oscar for Best Visual Effects at the 1997 Academy Awards.

Independence Day was written by Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich, with Emmerich also directing the film. Emmerich was also tapped to direct the 2016 sequel, Independence Day: Resurgence, that did not return Will Smith to the lead role and instead replaced him with Liam Hemsworth. Emmerich most recently directed Moonfall, the 2022 disaster film starring Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson that tells the story of a mysterious force that knocks the moon out of orbit and sends it towards Earth. Before Moonfall, Emmerich also worked with Patrick Wilson on Midway, the 2019 war epic that also stars Ed Skrein and Woody Harrelson and follows the soldiers who fought in the Battle of Midway. Emmerich is also known for his work on The Day After Tomorrow, the 2004 disaster thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Dennis Quaid.

What’s Next for Will Smith?

Will Smith will next be seen starring in The Council, the upcoming true crime thriller that's being written and directed by Peter Landesman, but additional casting for the project is ongoing, and it does not yet have an official release date. He will also team up with Kevin Hart for Planes, Trains & Automobiles, a remake of the 1987 film of the same name, and Ayesha Carr will write and direct. Arguably his most intriguing upcoming project is I Am Legend 2, the sequel to the 2007 classic post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller. Michael B. Jordan has also been tapped for a role in the sequel, but it has not yet been confirmed if Francis Lawerence will return to direct.

Independence Day stars Will Smith and was directed by Roland Emmerich. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Independence Day on Tubi.