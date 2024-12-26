Welcome to Earth. Next month, fans can take a nostalgic trip back to the 1990s, as Independence Day, the quintessential alien invasion film, arrives on Tubi. For those who love the idea of an alien invasion destroying major landmarks – after all, who doesn't? – this is the perfect opportunity to revisit the explosive action that redefined sci-fi blockbusters. Directed by Roland Emmerich and released in 1996, Independence Day quickly became a cultural touchstone, celebrated for its thrilling depiction of an alien assault on Earth by people who hate humanity. So that's quite a lot of us, really.

The plot of Independence Day remains as thrilling as ever. It kicks off with the sudden arrival of enormous alien ships looming ominously over major cities worldwide. The troglodytes of the planet decide to gather underneath them, and get vaporized by giant space lasers, which obliterate landmarks like the White House in some of the most iconic images in modern cinema. The movie follows a group of individuals who band together to try and find a way to take them out. The movie has a neat twist on The War of the Worlds as it also uses a virus to take out the aliens, but this time, it's a computer virus. Geeks rule.

Who Stars in 'Independence Day'?

Image via 20th Century Studios

Will Smith stars as Captain Steven Hiller, a Will Smith-esque character who happens to be a charismatic ace fighter pilot who becomes one of humanity's last hopes. Meanwhile, Jeff Goldblum Goldblums his way through the movie as David Levinson, a brilliant but quirky scientist who uncovers the aliens' weakness, while Bill Pullman delivers an inspiring performance as President Thomas Whitmore, who rallies the world with a stirring speech that has become as famous as the scenes of destruction in the rest of the film.

Critics praised the film’s groundbreaking special effects, thrilling action sequences, and its fun sense of humor and spectacle, which is all a major blockbuster needs. However, some critics found the film’s plot and character development formulaic, calling it overly reliant on blockbuster clichés, but who cares when you can see sh*t get blown up, or Will Smith punch an alien and scream "WELCOME TO EARTH!"? More importantly, the movie grossed $817.4 million off a $75 million budget, making it the second highest-grossing movie of all time behind Jurassic Park when it was released.

Independence Day invades Tubi on January 1.