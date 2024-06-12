Certain years tend to just be great for cinema, as the right circumstances emerge that allow filmmakers to succeed in pursuing their visions. 1999 is easily one of the greatest years in cinematic history. While films like The Sixth Sense and American Beauty became major award season contenders, culturally redefining box office hits like The Matrix and South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut were actually well received by critics. It was a rare year that offered something for every type of movie fan.

While it was a year where Star Wars: Episode I- The Phantom Menace torpedoed box office records, 1999 was a great year for independent cinema that saw many notable auteurs releasing future classics. The success of Pulp Fiction five years earlier had inspired American film studios to put a greater emphasis on acquiring niche titles. Here are the ten best independent films of 1999, ranked.

11 ‘The Straight Story’ (1999)

Directed by David Lynch

Image via Walt Disney Studios

David Lynch is a filmmaker known for making obtuse, surreal, and often horrifying works of fantasy and horror; its somewhat ironic that a filmmaker capable of making something as horrific as Eraserhead or Blue Velvet made a film as sensitive and saccharine as The Straight Story. The Straight Story was a rare family film from Lynch, and starred Richard Farnsworth as a kindly farmer who decides to travel across the country on his tractor. It was a great comeback role for Farnsworth, who received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

As with all of Lynch’s films, The Straight Story is beautifully shot and makes use of its naturalistic environments. Lynch inserts a pro-environmentalist message, while also inspiring his audience to never give up on their dreams. Younger viewers who might not be old enough to watch Twin Peaks may find The Straight Story to be the perfect introduction to Lynch’s style.

The Straight Story An old man makes a long journey by lawnmower to mend his relationship with an ill brother. Release Date May 21, 1999 Director David Lynch Cast Harry Dean Stanton Richard Farnsworth , Sissy Spacek Runtime 112 Main Genre Drama

Watch on Disney+

10 ‘Go’ (1999)

Directed by Doug Liman

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

In the aftermath of Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs, there were many “Tarantino wannabe films” that attempted to merge hyper kinetic violence, snappy dialogue, nonlinear editing, and odd needle drops. While many of these projects were largely unsuccessful, Go was such an unusual film that it almost immediately earned a cult fanbase. The film examines a robbery and drug deal gone bad from the perspective of multiple characters.

He may not be a household name, but Doug Liman is a very accomplished filmmaker who has helmed such action classics as The Bourne Identity, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Edge of Tomorrow, and the most recent remake of Road House. Go showed just how inventive Liman could be while working on a limited budget. It also featured a breakout performance from Sarah Polley, who would go on to be an incredible filmmaker in her own right.

Watch on The Criterion Channel

9 ‘The Limey’ (1999)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

Image via Artisan Entertainment

John Boorman’s 1968 crime thriller Point Blank starring Lee Marvin had been a highly influential action film on a generation of cinephiles, including Steven Soderbergh. Soderbergh utilized many of the same creative editing techniques from Point Blank in The Limey, a neo-noir revenge thriller starring Terrence Stamp. Stamp stars as an aging British gentleman who travels to California after his daughter is killed; he discovers that she was part of an illicit conspiracy relating to drug dealers and the entertainment industry.

The Limey is blunt, brutal, and brilliantly edited, as Soderbergh does a great job at switching the perspective in order to produce a disorienting effect. Stamp may not be a typical action star, but he perfectly captures the mannerisms of an enigmatic character who goes to the edge of reason in order to achieve the revenge he so desperately seeks.

The Limey An extremely volatile and dangerous Englishman goes to Los Angeles to find the man he considers responsible for his daughter's death. Run Time 89 minutes Director Steven Soderbergh Release Date October 8, 1999 Actors Terence Stamp, Lesley Ann Warren, Luis Guzmán, Barry Newman, Peter Fonda

Watch on Prime Video

8 ‘Bringing Out The Dead’ (1999)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Image via Paramount

Martin Scorsese is best known for his gangster films, but has always had a soft spot for horror as well. While he experimented with a remake of the classic serial killer film Cape Fear, Bringing Out The Dead is easily the scariest film of Scorsese’s career. Nicolas Cage stars as a burnt out ambulance worker in New York City who begins to see mysterious forces, all whilst falling in love with a troubled woman (Patricia Arquette). While it’s not always thrown around in conversation with Scorsese’s other classics, Cage himself considers it to be one of his best films.

Bringing Out the Dead speaks to themes of masculine anxiety and Catholic guilt that have been recurring throughout Scorsese’s filmography since Mean Streets. While Cage is known for his over-the-top roles, he reigns things in to give one of his most emotionally vulnerable performances.

Bringing Out the Dead

Watch on The Criterion Channel

7 ‘Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai’ (1999)

Directed by Jim Jarmusch

Image via Artisan Entertainment



Jim Jarmusch is a very idiosyncratic filmmaker known for making small, intimate stories about human relationships that focus on the mundanity of life. Film fans may not have expected the filmmaker behind Stranger Than Paradise and Down By Law to be capable of making a crime thriller, but Ghost Dog: Way of the Samurai was a subversive action thriller that benefits from Jarmusch’s unique stylism. Forest Whitaker stars as an enigmatic hitman who abides by the ancient chivalrous code of the Samurai warriors. The brooding, subtle way that Whitaker depicts that character is essential to the film’s off-kilter atmosphere.

Ghost Dog: Way of the Samurai isn’t a traditional hitman film, even if it does feature some incredible sequences of martial arts and hand-to-hand combat. As with all of Jarmusch’s films, Ghost Dog: Way of the Samurai features an incredible soundtrack that simply makes the entire experience cooler.

Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai Release Date June 2, 1999 Director Jim Jarmusch Cast Forest Whitaker , John Tormey , Cliff Gorman , Dennis Liu , Frank Minucci , Richard Portnow Runtime 116 Main Genre Action Writers Jim Jarmusch

Watch on Max

6 ‘Girl Interrupted’ (1999)

Directed by James Mangold

Image via Columbia Pictures

Girl, Interrupted is one of the best movies ever made about addiction, as it shows how destructive the cycle of abuse and recovery can be. Winona Ryder starred as the teenager Suzanne, who is dispatched to a mental health facility after suffering a traumatic breakdown. Over the course of her stay, Suzanne gets close to the fellow survivors, and begins working on the challenging road to recovery. Director James Mangold avoids getting saccharine; the film is uncompromisingly bleak, yet ultimately has a powerful message about the importance of asking for help.

Ryder certainly gives one of her best performances, but Girl, Interrupted featured a scene stealing role for Angelina Jolie, who co-starred as one of the facility’s most troubled inhabitants. Jolie perfectly captured the defiant, dangerous mannerisms of an addict; the performance earned her a well-deserved Academy Award victory for Best Supporting Actress.

Girl Interrupted Set in the changing world of the late 1960s, "Girl, Interrupted" is the searing true story of Susanna Kaysen (Winona Ryder), a young woman who finds herself at a renowned mental institution for troubled young women, where she must choose between the world of people who belong on the inside -- like the seductive and dangerous Lisa (Angelina Jolie) -- or the often difficult world of reality on the outside. Release Date December 21, 1999 Director James Mangold Cast Jared Leto , Jeffrey Tambor Winona Ryder , Angelina Jolie Clea DuVall , Brittany Murphy , Elisabeth Moss Runtime 127 minutes Main Genre Drama

Watch on The Criterion Channel

5 ‘Beau Travail’ (1999)

Directed by Claire Denis

Image via Pyramide Distribution

Given how idiosyncratic the films of Claire Denis tend to be, it is unsurprising that Beau Travail is not a typical war film by any stretch of the imagination. Loosely based on Herman Melville’s 1988 novel Billy Budd, Beau Travail centers on a group of French Foreign Legion soldiers that serve at a military facility in Africa. Denis focuses on the ins and outs of their everyday lives during training and office duties, offering a more sensitive depiction of masculinity than what is normally seen on screen in military-based films.

The unusual stylistic choices of Beau Travail make it utterly gripping, as Denis creates visually stimulating sequences in the absence of dialogue. It’s also a film that earned praise for its terrific soundtrack, including a particularly memorable usage of Corona’s “The Rhythm of the Night” in the transfixing final sequence.

Watch on Max

4 'The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

Directed by Daniel Myrick and Edúardo Sanchez

Image via Summit Entertainment

The Blair Witch Project's greatness and infamy began long before it ever hit theaters. In a four-star review, Roger Ebert would recall the mockumentary about three filmmaking teens disappearing in the woods as the talking point of that year's Sundance. And then there was the marketing campaign, one of the most iconic in marketing history. Leaning heavily into the still very new internet, the producers had many potential audience members conviced the kids in the movie were actually dead.

There are some who say The Blair Witch Project is too subtle, or overrated perhaps—and there are many, many audience members who can recall, quite viscerally, the absolutely horrifying experience of watching it for the first time, and enduring some of the most ingenious and effective theater of the mind in film history.

The Blair Witch Project Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

Release Date July 30, 1999 Director Daniel Myrick , Eduardo Sánchez Cast Heather Donahue , Michael C. Williams , Joshua Leonard Runtime 81 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Daniel Myrick , Eduardo Sánchez , Heather Donahue

3

2 ‘The Virgin Suicides’ (1999)

Directed by Sofia Coppola

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Jeffrey Eugenidies novel The Virgin Suicides is a modern classic, but it was hardly an easy novel to adapt; told from the perspective of a young man looking back on his childhood, the novel explores how the teenage boys of a small town grew obsessed with the Lisbon sisters, who all died of suicide by the end of their high school years. Sofia Coppola turned The Virgin Suicides into a timeless examination of the male gaze, as the film is shown from the perspective of the boys who find themselves infatuated with the enigmatic sisters.

As with all of Coppola’s films, The Virgin Suicides featured an ensemble cast of brilliant actors, including many young stars in their breakout roles. While James Woods leant a sense of authority to the film with his performance as the Lisbon sisters’ father, Kirsten Dunst’s portrayal of Lux ended up being the breakout role of her career.

Rent on Amazon

1 ‘Jesus’ Son’ (1999)

Directed by Alison Maclean

Image via Lions Gate Films

An idiosyncratic but charming take on the American dream, Jesus’ Son was inspired by the popular novel by Denis Johnson. Billy Crudup gives one of the best performances of his career as the heroin addict F.H., who wanders through the American midwest as he encounters a series of strange characters. The lack of a concise narrative is exactly why Jesus’ Son is so transfixing; director Alison Maclean avoids cliches by telling a series of interrelated memories that F.H. has.

Jesus’ Son offered a more earnest portrayal of drug addiction, American life, and adolescence than studio films could ever achieve, as its minimalistic qualities is precisely what made it so effective. While not a major box office hit, Jesus’ Son did win the Golden Lion prize at the Venice Film Festival, a trophy that has been awarded to such films as Roma and The Shape of Water.

Watch on Tubi

