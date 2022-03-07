'The Lost Daughter' has found herself with multiple wins.

This Sunday, the winners from the 37th Annual Independent Spirit Awards were announced in a ceremony in Santa Monica. The event, which was hosted by comedy power couple Nick Offerman (Parks & Recreation) and Megan Mullally (Will & Grace), celebrates independent television and filmmaking, as well as stories that prioritize diversity in all forms. The Spirit Awards also highlight the work of entertainment industry newbies, such as first-time directors and breakout performances.

Of the indie films that were singled out at this year’s ceremony, Netflix’s The Lost Daughter raked in the most wins, earning a total of three trophies out of its four nominations. The philosophical drama about maternity took home the night’s biggest prize, Best Feature, along with Best Screenplay and Best Director for Maggie Gyllenhaal, who made her feature film directing debut.

Zola, the indie hit film that went completely ignored by the Oscars, won only two of its seven nominations. The Janicza Bravo film won Best Female Lead (Taylour Paige) and Best Editing. Joaquin Phoenix-led drama C’mon C’mon, on the other hand, went home empty-handed. The black and white film was nominated in three main categories: Best Feature, Best Director, and Best Screenplay.

Multiple award winner and Academy Award contender Drive My Car scored yet another win in the Best International Film category. The Japanese film by Ryusuke Yamaguchi has received dozens of nominations across several awards, including at Cannes and BAFTAs, and was featured in several best-of-2021 lists.

On the TV side of the Spirit Awards, Indigenous teen comedy/drama Reservation Dogs was the winner in the Best New Scripted Series category and was also singled out as the Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series. Hulu has already renewed the show for Season 2. Also scoring their first wins ever at the Spirit Awards were Thuso Mbedu and Lee Jung-jae, who won as Best Female and Male Performance in a Scripted Series, respectively. Mbedu stars in Prime Video’s The Underground Railroad and Lee in the Netflix Korean hit Squid Game.

You can check out the full list of nominees and winners below:

Best Feature

A Chiara

C’mon C’mon

***The Lost Daughter (Winner)

The Novice

Zola

Best Male Lead

Clifton Collins, Jr., “Jockey”

Frankie Faison, “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”

Michael Greyeyes, “Wild Indian”

Udo Kier, “Swan Song”

***Simon Rex, “Red Rocket” (Winner)

Best International Film

Compartment No. 6

***Drive My Car (Winner)

Parallel Mothers

Pebbles

Petite Maman

Prayers for the Stolen

Best Female Lead

Isabelle Fuhrman, “The Novice”

Brittany S. Hall, “Test Pattern”

Patti Harrison, “Together Together”

***Taylour Paige, “Zola” (Winner)

Kali Reis, “Catch the Fair One”

Best Director

Janicza Bravo, “Zola”

***Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter” (Winner)

Lauren Hadaway, “The Novice”

Mike Mills, “C’mon, C’mon”

Ninja Thyberg, “Pleasure”

Best Female Performance in a Scripted Series

***Thuso Mbedu, “The Underground Railroad” (Winner)

Anjana Vasan, “We Are Lady Parts”

Jana Schmieding, “Rutherford Falls”

Jasmine Cephas Jones, “Blindspotting”

Deborah Ayorinde, “THEM: Covenant”

Best Male Performance in a Scripted Series

Ollie Alexander, “It’s a Sin”

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Michael Greyeyes, “Rutherford Falls”

Ashley Thomas, “THEM: Covenant”

***Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” (Winner)

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

***Black and Missing (Winner)

The Choe Show

The Lady and the Dale

Nuclear Family

Philly D.A.

Best New Scripted Series

Blindspotting

It’s a Sin

***Reservation Dogs (Winner)

The Underground Railroad

We Are Lady Parts

Best Supporting Female

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Amy Forsyth, “The Novice”

***Ruth Negga, “Passing” (Winner)

Revika Anne Reustle, “Pleasure”

Suzanna Son, “Red Rocket”

Best Screenplay

C’mon, C’mon

***The Lost Daughter (Winner)

Swan Song

Together Together

Zola

Best First Feature

***7 Days (Winner)

Holler

Queen of Glory

Test Pattern

Wild Indian

Best First Screenplay

Cicada

Mass

***Pig (Winner)

Test Pattern

Wild Indian

Best Documentary

Ascension

Flee

In the Same Breath

Procession

***Summer of Soul (Winner)

John Cassavetes Award

Cryptozoo

Jockey

***Shiva Baby (Winner)

Sweet Thing

This Is Not a War Story

Best Supporting Male

Colman Domingo, “Zola”

Meeko Gattuso, “Queen of Glory”

***Troy Kotsur, “CODA” (Winner)

Will Patton, “Sweet Thing”

Chaske Spencer, “Wild Indian”

Best Cinematography

A Chiara

Blue Bayou

The Humans

***Passing (Winner)

Zola

Best Editing

A Chiara

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

The Novice

The Nowhere Inn

***Zola (Winner)

Robert Altman Award

The Director, Cast, and Casting Director of “Mass”

Someone to Watch Award

***Alex Camilleri, “Luzzu” (Winner)

Gillian Wallace Horvat, “I Blame Society”

Michael Sarnoski, “Pig”

Truer Than Fiction Award

North by Current

***Faya Dayi (Winner)

Try Harder!

Producers Award

Brad Becker-Parton

Pin-Chun Liu

***Lizzie Shapiro (Winner)

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Reservation Dogs

