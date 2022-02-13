One of Hollywood's favorite comedy duos and real-life husband and wife will be taking the stage once more! Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally are set to host the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 6, which will be aired on IFC and streamed exclusively on AMC+ — this will be their first entirely in-person awards ceremony since early 2020. The awards, which celebrate independent films with budgets under $22.5 million, have been hosted by such comedians as Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, Aubrey Plaza, and last year's host SNL's Melissa Villaseñor. This year, beloved comedians Mullally and Offerman will be hosting.

Mullally and Offerman got married in 2003, during her time as Karen on Will and Grace, for which she won two Emmy Awards. Offerman is best known as Ron Swanson, the hardened yet lovable boss of Amy Poehler's Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation. Mullally memorably guest-starred on Parks and Rec as Tammy 2, Ron's insane librarian ex-wife. If their wild onscreen dynamic on Parks and Rec is any indication, this year's Film Independent Spirit Awards will be a fun, potentially chaotic affair.

In a joint statement about the opportunity, the legendary couple said, "We are sincerely excited to be hosting the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards. We hope to get a little rowdy, but it'll mainly be legitimate cinematic discourse." Film Independent President Joe Walsh deemed them the perfect hosts for the award's in-person return: "We're delighted to have Megan and Nick on board to bring the magic back to the beach...I can't wait to see what they have in store for us!"

Image via Fox

RELATED: 'Zola' and A24 Lead the 2022 Spirit Awards Nominations

The Film Independent Spirit Awards are traditionally held the day before the Oscars, making it an excellent place for certain films to pick up traction and to celebrate those that may have been ignored by the Academy. However, this year, the ceremony will be on March 6, with the Oscars coming later on March 27. A24 absolutely dominated this year's nominations, with 13 nominations for their entries, including Zola, The Humans, and C'mon, C'mon. While there is usually more overlap between the Film Independent Spirit Awards and other more mainstream awards, this year, the main film bridging that gap is Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter. The additional overlap with the Oscars is Troy Kotsur's "Supporting Actor" nomination for CODA. This year's ceremony will undoubtedly be a celebration of underrated independent films.

Offerman, who is currently starring in Hulu's Pam & Tommy, and Mullally are excited to host the awards, but they note that "with the two of us involved, it's more likely to be intercourse. Either way, it'll be legit."

The Film Independent Spirit Awards will air on March 7 at 8 pm EST on IFC and streamed exclusively on AMC+.

10 Upcoming A24 Films Indie Fans Should Be on the Lookout For A24 isn't slowing down in 2022.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email