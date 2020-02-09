‘Uncut Gems’ & ‘The Farewell’ Lead 2020 Independent Spirit Awards Winners

Like some kind of glorious Oscars pre-game, the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards took place on Saturday, February 8. Hosted by Aubrey Plaza, the historically vivacious, cheeky awards show puts its focus on honoring the best in independent film from the previous year. After a very fun opening monologue from Plaza, the winners were announced in traditional categories (Best Director, Best Male Lead, Best Female Lead, etc.) and categories unique to the Spirit Awards (Best First Feature, Best First Screenplay, and the Robert Altman Award).

A24 walked away the big winner of the night thanks to a few of the studio’s releases: The Farewell, Uncut Gems, and The Lighthouse. Director Lulu Wang‘s semi-autobiographical film The Farewell walked away with the evening’s top honor, Best Feature, as well as Best Supporting Female for breakout star Zhao Shuzhen, who unfortunately couldn’t travel to the award show from her home country of China due to issues around the coronavirus. Uncut Gems was also a big winner, scooping up the Best Director for Josh and Benny Safdie‘s work, Best Male Lead for Adam Sandler‘s performance, and Best Editing awards. As for The Lighthouse, Willem Dafoe won the Best Supporting Male award and Jarin Blaschke won for Best Cinematography.

Best Feature

The Farewell (WINNER)

Producers: Anita Gou, Daniele Melia, Andrew Miano, Peter Saraf, Marc Turtletaub, Lulu Wang, Chris Weitz, Jane Zheng

A Hidden Life

Producers: Elisabeth Bentley, Dario Bergesio, Grant Hill, Josh Jeter

Clemency

Producers: Timur Bekbosunov, Julian Cautherley, Bronwyn Cornelius, Peter Wong

Marriage Story

Producers: Noah Baumbach, David Heyman

Uncut Gems

Producers: Eli Bush, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Scott Rudin

Best First Feature

Booksmart (WINNER)

Director: Olivia Wilde

Producers: Chelsea Barnard, David Distenfeld, Jessica Elbaum, Megan Ellison, Katie Silberman

The Climb

Director/Producer: Michael Angelo Covino

Producers: Noah Lang, Kyle Marvin

Diane

Director: Kent Jones

Producers: Luca Borghese, Ben Howe, Caroline Kaplan, Oren Moverman

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Director/Producer: Joe Talbot

Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Khaliah Neal, Christina Oh

The Mustang

Director: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre

Producer: Ilan Goldman

See You Yesterday

Director: Stefon Bristol

Producer: Spike Lee

Best Director

Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems (WINNER)

Alma Har’el, Honey Boy

Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers

Julius Onah, Luce

Robert Eggers, The Lighthouse

Best Female Lead

Renée Zellweger, Judy (WINNER)

Karen Allen, Colewell

Hong Chau, Driveways

Elisabeth Moss, Her Smell

Mary Kay Place, Diane

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Best Male Lead

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems (WINNER)

Chris Galust, Give Me Liberty

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Luce

Robert Pattinson, The Lighthouse

Matthias Schoenaerts, The Mustang

Best Supporting Female

Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell (WINNER)

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Taylor Russell, Waves

Lauren “LoLo” Spencer, Give Me Liberty

Octavia Spencer, Luce

Best Supporting Male

Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse (WINNER)

Noah Jupe, Honey Boy

Shia LaBeouf, Honey Boy

Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Wendell Pierce, Burning Cane

Best Screenplay

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story (WINNER)

Jason Begue & Shawn Snyder, To Dust

Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems

Chinonye Chukwu, Clemency

Tarell Alvin McCraney, High Flying Bird

Best First Screenplay

Fredrica Bailey & Stefon Bristol, See You Yesterday (WINNER)

Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen, Driveways

Bridget Savage Cole & Danielle Krudy, Blow the Man Down

Jocelyn DeBoer & Dawn Luebbe, Greener Grass

James Montague & Craig W. Sanger, The Vast of Night

Best International Film

Parasite (South Korea), Director: Bong Joon Ho (WINNER)

Invisible Life (Brazil), Director: Karim Aïnouz

Les Misérables (France), Director: Ladj Ly

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France), Director: Céline Sciamma

Retablo (Peru), Director: Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio L.

The Souvenir (United Kingdom), Director: Joanna Hogg

Best Documentary

American Factory (WINNER)

Director/Producer: Steven Bognar & Julia Reichert

Producers: Julie Parker Benello, Jeff Reichert

Apollo 11

Director/Producer: Todd Douglas Miller

Producers: Evan Krauss, Thomas Baxley Petersen

For Sama

Director: Edward Watts

Director/Producer: Waad al-Kateab

Honeyland

Director: Tamara Kotevska

Director/Producer: Ljubo Stefanov

Producer: Atanas Georgiev

Island of the Hungry Ghosts

Director/Producer: Gabrielle Brady

Producers: Gizem Acarla, Samm Haillay, Alex Kelly, Alexander Wadouh

Best Cinematography

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse (WINNER)

Todd Banhazl, Hustlers

Natasha Braier, Honey Boy

Chananun Chotrungroj, The Third Wife

Pawel Pogorzelski, Midsommar

Best Editing

Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems (WINNER)

Julie Béziau, The Third Wife

Tyler L. Cook, Sword of Trust

Louise Ford, The Lighthouse

Kirill Mikhanovsky, Give Me Liberty

Robert Altman Award

Marriage Story

Director: Noah Baumbach

Casting Directors: Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

Ensemble Cast: Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Julie Hagerty, Scarlett Johansson, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson, Merritt Wever

John Cassavetes Award

Give Me Liberty (WINNER)

Writer/Director/Producer: Kirill Mikhanovsky

Writer/Producer: Alice Austen

Producers: Val Abel, Wally Hall, Michael Manasseri, George Rush, Sergey Shtern

Burning Cane

Writer/Director/Producer: Phillip Youmans

Producers: Ojo Akinlana, Jakob Johnson, Karen Kaia Livers, Mose Mayer, Wendell Pierce, Isaac Webb, Cassandra Youmans

Colewell

Writer/Director: Tom Quinn

Producers: Joshua Blum, Alexandra Byer, Craig Shilowich, Matthew Thurm

Premature

Writer/Director/Producer: Rashaad Ernesto Green

Writer: Zora Howard

Producer: Darren Dean, Joy Ganes

Wild Nights With Emily

Writer/Director/Producer: Madeleine Olnek

Producers: Anna Margarita Albelo, Casper Andreas, Max Rifkind-Barron

Bonnie Award

Kelly Reichardt (WINNER)

Marielle Heller

Lulu Wang

Producers Award

Mollye Asher (WINNER)

Krista Parris

Ryan Zacarias

Someone to Watch Award

Rashaad Ernesto Green, Director of Premature (WINNER)

Ash Mayfair, Director of The Third Wife

Joe Talbot, Director of The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Truer Than Fiction Award