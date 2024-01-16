The Big Picture Indian Matchmaking focuses on connecting families, not just individuals, in the search for a life partner.

Sima Taparia takes her time to find real connections and is honest with her clients about the need to prioritize their relationships.

The show's success lies in Sima's realistic approach to matchmaking and the emphasis on family and tradition in Indian culture.

Indian Matchmaking is an Emmy-nominated reality dating series chronicling the work of matchmaker Sima Taparia as she attempts to match Indian singles with their life partners. Season one of the dating series first aired on Netflix on July 16, 2020, generating a huge debate about arranged marriage. The difference between Indian Matchmaking and all the other dating and relationship shows on reality television today lies in the authenticity of Sima, who has 20 years invested in connecting singles from Indian heritage with their soulmates. Unlike the experts on other dating shows, Sima is vested in her work beyond the cameras. Because of India's history of arranged marriages, which are referred to as "marriage" compared to the fairly new option of a "love marriage", her work is often solicited by the family of the single man or woman, so there is additional skin in the game from the time her services are requested.

Sima sees her work as connecting two families and not just two random single people who fancy the idea of marriage. Because the series is centered around Sima's authentic service to the families, there is no rush to connect before the end of a six or eight-week period, which is the schedule that most dating shows are built around. Sima acknowledges that some of her clients take months to find a partner and there are others who take years to match. "Matchmaking is never done," she says wisely in the intro for the show. Aside from taking her time to find real connections, Sima is honest with both her male and female clients. She takes into consideration the cultural dynamics of today, which include many career-driven women very committed to their own professional goals and accomplishments. Sima is honest with the woman about the need to prioritize their relationship, finding space in their life to free up before the husband shows up to marry them. Not since the fabulous Patti Stanger on 'The Millionaire Matchmaker' has an expert been as honest with both sexes about their ability to attract a mate.

'Indian Matchmaking' Challenges the Idea That Love Comes Before Marriage

Image via Netflix

Indian Matchmaking focuses on equal parts family and tradition, but with either marriage or 'love marriage, Sima suggests marriage often comes before love. It's also evident that, because of tradition, the vast majority of singles hiring Sima are committed to the idea of marriage before they meet with her. On shows like The Bachelor or Married At First Sight, singles come to the show equipped with a false sense of a romantic fairy tale for marriage. When things don't play out exactly as they dreamed, it's easy to pivot back to their former lives of singlehood, because there was no true commitment. Seeing the family support the idea of marriage is an integral piece to success for the couple.

Much like Patti, Sima enlists a number of other experts to assist in her process, including an astrologist, a face reader who looks at the singles headshots and predicts their personalities and futures, and other matchmakers with equally successful reputations and access to more eligible Indian singles. She starts each session by asking the single what they are looking for in a partner, and then she adds her wisdom once they are comfortable sharing their often contradictory lists. For Ankita Bansal, a very fashion designer who was extremely particular about what she wanted in a man, Sima suggested a life coach to assist her with figuring out what was important to her in life. After Ankita ran when she learned one of the men she was matched with had been divorced before, Sima realized her client needed more assistance than just matchmaking. It's Sima's quiet candor that provides her clients with the perspective that leads to success.

Sima's Matchmaking Approach In 'Indian Matchmaking' Shows Her Patience

For seasons of The Millionaire Matchmaker Patti screamed her mantra of 'the penis does the picking' to women in LA and NY, more focused on their accomplishments than on appealing to the visual nature of a potential husband. Patti was unapologetic about the rules for her club, which encouraged women to put their most attractive foot forward and absolutely forbade any singles from indulging in anything besides second base before securing a commitment. Although Sima doesn't come with the drama Patti was known for creating, she is very clear about her singles doing their due diligence when it comes to the process.

Akshay Jakhete was one of the clients that required Sima's patience. After bringing him hundreds of girls, Akshay was none the closer to finding the woman of his dreams. His mother continued putting the pressure on both Akshay and Sima until finally the handsome bachelor narrowed it down to three beautiful women. Although he picked one of the women to be engaged, the relationship ended shortly after and Akshay was back on Sima's list of eligible bachelors. Akshay is an example of a client whom Sima committed to over a period of time. She believes it's much more important to secure the right match, than to close the deal on a quick match that is sure to fall apart soon after the marriage.

What makes Indian Matchmaking a much more successful show than others in the reality dating category isn't just the percentage of successful couples that leave the series headed for a happily ever after. The show's substance lies in Sima's approach to matchmaking, which is much more realistic than throwing a group of 20-somethings that fit every stereotype and standard of beauty into a mansion with one handsome bachelor and grant the last woman standing an engagement ring. Having a tradition that places a priority on marriage from a family perspective sets singles up to have more successful unions. According to an article in the WION News, immigrant families are more stable than native-born American families, with Indian American families leading in terms of marriage stability in the US.

With grumblings of mental anguish, deep regrets, broken engagements and divorces being trending headlines after dating reality series like Ready to Love, 90 Day Fiancé, and Love is Blind just to name a few, Indian Matchmaking has managed to evade most of the shortcomings with similar shows. In addition to Sima's wisdom, each episode features anecdotes from Indian couples whose love has stood the test of time. The loving stories shared by couples whose marriages have spanned decades, sets the tone for a series committed to family traditions and showcasing marriage as a foundation.

'Indian Matchmaking' and 'The Millionaire Matchmaker' Have a Key Ingreident: a Tough Expert

Patti quoted Deadline via Instagram in the summer of 2023, that she will be back on television, matching more millionaires in 2024. Sima, in her bejeweled Indian regalia and rich traditions, may give the flashy millionaire matchmaker from the East Coast a run for her money in terms of successful matches. Whether Patti or Sima have more successful matches, it's clear that both have a much higher chance at success than any of the dating reality show hosts or experts currently on reality television. As of now, a fourth season of Indian Matchmaking has yet to be confirmed.

All 3 seasons of Indian Matchmaking are available for streaming on Netflix.