Set in Indian film director Rohit Shetty’s “Cop Universe” comprising Hindi-language films Singham (2011) and Sooryavanshi (2021), among others, Prime Video’s Indian Police Force follows the journey of top cops from the Delhi Police, India’s national capital’s police force, as they embark on a journey to nab the terrorists responsible for a string of bombings across the country. The first streaming entrant in the Cop Universe, the seven-episode series features major Indian film actors Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi in primary roles. Majorly focusing on the efforts of the Indian officers to catch a terrorist named Zarar who has been executing well-coordinated terrorist attacks across India, the series also builds up the possibility of a Season 2 by the time the story wraps up in Season 1 of Indian Police Force.

Who Is Behind the Terrorist Attacks in 'Indian Police Force'?

Indian Police Force picks up with the city of Delhi, India’s capital, being struck by multiple bombings on the day when the Delhi Police are set to participate in the anniversary celebrations for the force’s Raising Day. Resultantly, the bombings bring into action top cops from the Delhi Police, including Joint Commissioner of Police Vikram Bakshi (Vivek Oberoi) and Deputy Commissioner of Police Kabir Malik (Sidharth Malhotra). Soon after the bombings, the terrorist organization Indian Mujahideen owns up to orchestrating the terror attacks. The initial evidence from the crime scene, which includes a witness sketch from a child, connects the bombing with a mysterious man, who turns out to be a young recruit of the terrorist organization named Shadab (Mohak Meet).

It’s revealed that a man named Zarar (Mayyank Taandon) has been the one leading the terrorist attacks on the ground. He has been living at the house of another member of the organization, where he ends up developing a romantic bond with the man’s daughter, Nafeesa (Vaidehi Parshurami). However, Nafeesa remains unaware of Zarar’s true identity and intentions. On the other hand, Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad Chief Tara Shetty (Shilpa Shetty Kundra) joins Vikram and Kabir’s investigation. With help from Tara, the police soon catch up with Zarar, thanks to Shadab’s attempts to connect with his family, who had been kept under surveillance.

'Indian Police Force's Shocking Death Sets the Stage for Zarar’s Path to Terror

A shootout ensues between the terrorists and the police in the midst of a local market. During the exchange of bullets, Vikram ends up losing his life in an attempt to save an innocent child. Although Kabir later tries to catch hold of Zarar, the latter manages to escape quite easily after shooting down Vikram. Unfortunately, the burden of the failed mission and the loss of lives falls on Kabir’s shoulders, and he is transferred to another department to contain the damage. A year passes by before Zarar makes his next major move, on the orders of his superior, Rafiq (Rituraj Singh).

A series of bomb blasts, this time in the city of Jaipur, brings Kabir back to the case after a long time, and Kabir is again tasked with finding the perpetrators, owing to his familiarity with the tactics employed by Zarar. Meanwhile, Zarar also marries Nafeesa despite Rafiq’s warning against being distracted from his mission. After targeting Jaipur, Zarar’s next target becomes the Indian coastal state of Goa. Zarar works with his brother Sikku (Karanvir Malhotra) and two other members to execute his plan. Although the police fail to stop the bombings entirely, they end up catching the two acquaintances of Zarar, and Sikku tragically dies during the turn of events. At this point, the circumstances leading to Zarar following a path of terror are put forth.

Zarar's True Motivations Are Finally Revealed

It’s revealed that Zarar was a witness to communal violence between Hindus and Muslims when he was a child. He lost his beloved uncle during the communal clashes. Still recovering from the trauma of what he had witnessed, young Zarar was manipulated by Rafiq to believe that only inflicting terror on the other community would result in retribution. Ever since, Zarar has been working with Rafiq for the Indian Mujahideen despite being disowned by his own family. Based on the evidence they have found so far, Kabir and Tara finally trace the identity of Zarar, and Nafeesa is taken into custody by the police. Having failed in his recent mission, Zarar manages to find refuge in Bangladesh after illegally crossed the border. He continues to keep Nafeesa in the dark by trying to evade responsibility for his actions and portraying himself as innocent. He informs Nafeesa about his arrival in Bangladesh and asks her to join him.

Towards the end of Indian Police Force, in Episode 6 “The Truth,” Nafeesa decides to reveal to the police the location of Zarar after realizing that she was kept in the dark by him all along. Motivated to catch Zarar at any cost, Kabir suggests to Tara his plan of conducting a cross-border operation in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Clearly, Kabir and Tara understand that getting clearance for such a mission would be next to impossible, but they decide to place their case in front of the Home Minister (Purnendu Bhattacharya). Kabir’s conviction in himself and his team allows the Home Minister to give the team the green signal, although it’s established that the team will be disowned if the mission goes haywire.

As Kabir and Tara prepare for the next steps, an ally appears on the horizon, across the border. Jagtap (Sharad Kelkar), a former team member of Tara and Vikram, has been working undercover in Bangladesh for some time. Upon arriving at Dhaka, Kabir and Rana are welcomed by Jagtap, who will be guiding the team during the mission. When the train arrives at the railway station, Zarar patiently anticipates the arrival of his wife, only to find Kabir, Jagtap, and Rana waiting to nab him. Naturally, Zarar did not intend to yield without putting up a fight. When the news of Nafeesa helping with the authorities reaches Rafiq, he orders Zarar to escape while he tries to hold everyone back.

Sticking to the plan, Zarar makes a run for his life, with Kabir closely chasing him. Following a tight chase, Kabir finally catches up with Zarar and the two get into an exchange of punches and blows before Zarar falls to his knees in front of Kabir’s overwhelming strength. Before the police can arrive, Kabir arrests Zarar and leaves the site quickly. Back at the railway station, the appearance of the Bangladeshi Army provides Rafiq a window to escape.

How 'Indian Police Force' Sets Up a Season 2

With Zarar in custody, a final challenge awaits Kabir and his team of brave officers — they must now escape the country safely without losing Zarar. Bangladesh’s Prime Minister (Annapurna Bhairi) has already directed her intelligence forces to stop Kabir and his team and grab hold of Zarar in a bid to seek credit for catching India’s most wanted terrorist. Meanwhile, at the safe house in Dhaka, Zarar is confronted by Kabir about being blinded by men like Rafiq and being set on a path of terror and destruction. Knowing that Bangladeshi intelligence agencies could find them anytime, Jagtap presents Kabir with the only way out of the situation — crossing the border immediately. Accordingly, a cat-and-mouse chase ensues between the Indian officers and the Bangladeshi authorities trying to stop the Indians before they cross the border. But before the Bangladeshi intelligence agency can stop Kabir and his team, they cross the border successfully and step foot on Indian soil.

Having nabbed the killer of Vikram, Kabir informs Vikram’s wife, Shruti (Shweta Tiwari), about Zarar's capture, serving some retribution to the grieving woman. At the Indian army camp on the border, Tara arrives to welcome her team and goes on to confront Zarar, making him talk to Nafeesa, who expresses her disappointment at Zarar’s misaligned understanding of his religion, based on the ill-founded guidance extended by Rafiq. Finally, at least to some limited extent, Zarar realizes the consequences of his actions. However, Kabir points out that the work is not finished, as Zarar and the others were only pawns in the larger game being played by Rafiq, who has been spotted in Kathmandu, Nepal. In the final moments of Indian Police Force, it becomes clear that the team may need to embark on another mission soon, possibly in Season 2, if they were to prevent another deadly strike coming their way.

