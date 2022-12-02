Netflix on Friday debuted the trailer for Beast of Bangalore, the fourth installment in the streamer's Indian Predator series of true-crime documentaries. It tells the story of a “freak” killer of women whose crimes “sent shock waves” throughout the Indian state of Karnataka. The series is presented in the Kannada language, interspersed with bits of English.

Like the previous three entries in the Indian Predator series, Beast of Bangalore also appears to rely heavily on dramatic recreations — this is something that the series has received criticism for, in addition to the Netflix-mandated three-episode length. Over visuals of a faceless man tailing innocent victims, a talking head says, “The practice of installing grills on main doors started only after this story came out. Bangalore suddenly started looking very dangerous.”

The killer, it is revealed as the trailer unfolds, “wore lingerie to bed.” He would always be planning his next move, another person says; “his criminal mind would always be working.” The series is based on the Umesh Reddy case. A former police officer, Reddy operated mainly in the ‘90s, and in 2009, his conviction in nine murder cases was upheld by the Supreme Court. He is currently on death row, according to The New Indian Express.

Image via Netflix

In the trailer, Reddy is alternately described as a “beast” and an “animal.” One person says, “This was an act of a person with demonic tendencies,” as we watch a recreation of a lone man riding a bicycle in the dead of the night.

Beast of Bangalore is the second Netflix true-crime series to be set in Bengaluru after last year’s Crime Stories: India Detectives, a COPS-like show that followed local law enforcement on different cases in the city of Bengaluru. Netflix is actively trying to broaden its true-crime slate in India and has so far released three entries in the Indian Predator series, as well as House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths, which was based on the mass suicide of a family in New Delhi.

When it was announced last year, Indian Predator was described as a “thrilling and suspenseful docuseries that attempts to decode the minds of some of India's deadliest killers.” The first installment — Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi — was released in July. The second — Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer — was released in September, and the third, Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom, was released in October. Beast of Bangalore will arrive on December 16. You can watch the trailer here, and read the official synopsis down below: