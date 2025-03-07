Organized by the huge comic convention organizer, Dan Farr Productions, the Indiana Comic Convention is Indianapolis' largest and truest comic convention. They cater to the tastes of all kinds of geeks and media fans, from comic books to toys, games, movies, television, and the like. And with free admission for children, it's even a perfect idea for a weekend family getaway.

This year, the Indiana Comic Convention will take place from Friday, March 14th, to Sunday, March 16th, at the Indiana Convention Center. Co-sponsored by Collider and full of events that are guaranteed to be a blast of fun for attendees, including celebrity panels moderated by Collider's own Maggie Lovitt and Steven Weintraub, it's an event that fans in the area won't want to miss. This list will discuss the best things you can do while at the con, so sit back and plan accordingly because there are a ton of panels to attend and activities to do!

10 Kick back and relax at the Anime Screening Room

Throughout the event — Room 103

Image via Pierrot

Fan conventions like the Indiana Comic Convention can (and typically are) pretty intense events, where those wanting to take advantage of everything are sure to be running up and down in search of the next panel to attend or piece of merch to buy. As such, there's always a need to kick back and relax for a bit. What better way to do that than to watch one's favorite anime series?

Thankfully, attendees won't need to download a few episodes on their phones to do that. Instead, the convention is offering a space where, at different times throughout the event, they'll be screening some of the most popular anime series in history. Essential classics like Naruto and One-Punch Man will provide the perfect chance to sit down for a while and decompress between panels.

9 Learn about Collaborative Worldbuilding with Fantasy Authors

Sunday, March 16th at 12:00 pm — Room 109