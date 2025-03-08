One of the several comic and fan conventions organized by Dan Farr Productions, the Indiana Fan Convention is by far Indianapolis' biggest true fan convention. There's something here for geeks with all kinds of tastes; whether it's comic books, movies, television, anime, or toys that they love, pop culture fans are guaranteed to have the time of their lives here.

This year, the convention is taking place from Friday, March 14th to Sunday, March 16th at the Indiana Convention Center, co-sponsored by Collider. Fortunately for Star Wars fans in particular, the convention is packed with Star Wars-related events and experiences this year, meaning that those who love the franchise won't have any dead spots in their schedule while at the convention. It can be hard to find and navigate these events, though, which is why Collider is here to help.

10 Attend the "Leadership for Jedi, Wizards, and Superheroes" Panel

Sunday, March 16th at 11:00 am — Room 133

Image via Lucasfilm

The Indiana Comic Convention 2025 will have plenty of panels and photo ops, the kinds of events that anyone going to an event of this sort can expect. They will also have unique, one-of-a-kind experiences, however, and the "Leadership for Jedi, Wizards and Superheroes" panel will surely be one of the most memorable. As the panel's title might indicate, Star Wars fans won't want to miss it.

The panel will integrate scholarly studies in leadership and related areas with examples from pop culture, from Star Wars to The Lord of the Rings and Marvel. Diving deep into topics like leadership styles and the influence of each of them, illustrated through familiar fantasy and sci-fi examples, this is the kind of panel that will make the Indiana Comic Convention an unforgettable experience. For all fans who would love to channel their inner Qui-Gon or others among the most powerful Jedi, this isn't one to miss.

9 Attend the 'Full of Sith LIVE!' Panel

Saturday, March 15th at 2:00 pm — Room 104

Image via Disney+

Hosted by Bryan Young and Holly Frey, the Full of Sith podcast is one of the most popular and long-running Star Wars podcasts. They hold all sorts of conversations related to the franchise, from news to interviews and discussions regarding the latest piece of Star Wars media.

At the Indiana Comic Convention this year, attendees will get the unique chance to be in the room where it happens. On Saturday, Young and Frey will be recording a live episode with special guests, and getting to hear those conversations is sure to be a treat. For long-time listeners of the podcast, this experience will be a delight. Those who have never listened to an episode have more than enough time to prepare.

8 Participate in the 'Star Wars' Cosplay Meetup

Friday, March 14th at 8:00 pm — Room 239

Image via 20th Century Studios

Cosplay, an abbreviation of the term "costume play," is one of the pillars of fandom culture. It's an activity where people wear costumes (often made by themselves) to represent a particular character. At fan conventions, cosplayers are typically one of the biggest and most present subcultures. Star Wars cosplayers, in particular, are among the most talented people in the community, and at this year's Indiana Comic Convention, they'll get the chance to prove that.

There will be different cosplay meetups throughout the whole event, from horror to Lord of the Rings and Marvel Rivals, but one of the ones that's guaranteed to be most packed is the Star Wars cosplay meetup. Happening on the evening of the first night of the event, it'll be the perfect chance for cosplayers and non-cosplayers alike to check out awesome costumes and make like-minded new friends.

7 Attend the "'The Last Jedi': Masterpiece" Panel

Saturday, March 15th at 1:00 pm — Room 107

Image via Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi isn't just the most divisive Star Wars project ever made — it's perhaps one of the most divisive films of all time. Some people think it's an absolutely atrocious Star Wars movie, but you don't get to become one of the highest-grossing sci-fi films of the past decade without some level of excellence. Indeed, many people would dare to call The Last Jedi a masterpiece.

This, precisely, will be the topic of conversation at the "The Last Jedi: Masterpiece" panel on Saturday afternoon. Full of Sith's Bryan Young will be leading a panel of seasoned Star Wars experts in a conversation on why Episode VIII is a phenomenal film. This event will be guaranteed food for thought for all Star Wars fans. Who knows? The audience might walk out of this panel with quite a few new fans of The Last Jedi among them.