Comic Conventions are some of the most exciting dates in the year's calendar. Across the world, fans of all franchises gather in their best cosplay to meet both their idols and each other, in a collection of pop culture celebration that often reminds us why our favorite movies and shows are so important. The next highlight in your Comic Convention calendar hails from the Hoosier State of Indiana, with icons ranging from Andy Serkis to Rainn Wilson heading on down to the Indiana Convention Center for three days of con-fun. With thousands of fans — as well as two of Collider's own leading names — expected to attend, here's a look at everything you need to know.

What is 'Indiana Comic & Pop Culture Convention' 2025?

Image via Fan Expo

For the minority that are uninitiated, the Indiana Comic & Pop Culture Convention 2025 is a showcase of some of the most famous faces all in one place. From the chance to meet your heroes and get photos and autographs to winning prizes in cosplay contests and gaming competitions, Indiana Comic & Pop Culture Convention 2025 is the perfect way to celebrate your fandom.

When is 'Indiana Comic & Pop Culture Convention' 2025?

Mark the date in your diaries: your favorite pop culture icons are heading to the Hoosier State on Friday, March 14, 2025. The event will last three days, from March 14 to March 16, 2025.

Where is 'Indiana Comic & Pop Culture Convention' 2025 Located?

Image via Indy

Of course, the event will be taking place in the gorgeous state of Indiana, with the event itself hailing from the bright lights of Indianapolis' Indiana Convention Center. The exact address for the event reads:

Indianapolis Convention Center 100 S. Capitol Avenue Indianapolis, IN 4622

For more information on directions, parking, and other tourist information in and around the area, click here to head to the Indiana Comic & Pop Culture Convention website.

Where to Stay For 'Indiana Comic & Pop Culture Convention' 2025?

There are plenty of accommodation options in and around the Indiana Convention Center, with the likes of hotels, motels, and AirBnBs, sure to offer you a place to stay. However, the event itself has teamed up with a selection of hotels, with recommendations coming via their website. These hotels are:

Hotel: Address: Rate: Website: Tru by Hilton 601 Russel Ave Indianapolis, IN 46225 Rates start at $149/night Click Here Holiday Inn Downtown Indianapolis 515 S West St Indianapolis, IN 46225 877-859-5095 Rates start at $179/night Click Here The Courtyard by Marriott - Indy Place 601 W Washington St Indianapolis, IN 46204 Rates start at $239/night Click Here Embassy Suites by Hilton Indianapolis Downtown 110 W. Washington Street Indianapolis, IN 46204 Rates start at $239/night Click Here

Who is Going to Be at 'Indiana Comic & Pop Culture Convention' 2025?