Harrison Ford’s time with the Indiana Jones Franchise came to an end in 2023 with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. However, fans of the famous film archaeologist were treated to the character's first video game in over a decade late last year in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. The high-flying first-person action adventure game came from Bethesda (Fallout) and Machine Gun Games (Wolfenstein). When the game released to a ton of critical praise last December, it was only an Xbox exclusive with a promised PlayStation release for Spring 2025. Well, Spring is here, and we finally got an official PlayStation release date for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Thanks to a short teaser posted to Bethesda’s various social media pages, Great Circle will be released on PlayStation 5 on Thursday, April 17th. There will also be a Collector’s Edition for PS5 that will come with a copy of the game, a Jumbo Steelbook, The Great Circle Globe With Hidden Storage and an Allmaker Relic Replica. Gamers will also get up to two days early access to a bunch of in-game content. This includes “The Order of Giants” story DLC, a digital art book and Indiana’s Temple of Doom outfit. In addition, “The Last Crusade Pack” featuring Indy’s “Traveling” outfit and lion tamer whip will be a pre-order bonus. You're going to need a larger museum to house all these treasures.

What's ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ About?

Image Via Bethesda

Featuring Troy Baker (The Last of Us) as Indiana Jones, Great Circle is another adventure that'll have fans “in a race against sinister forces”. The game “will take you around the world – from the halls of the Vatican and the ancient pyramids of Gizeh to the snow-capped Himalayas and the sunken temples of Sukhothai in Thailand.” The 20-or-so-hour campaign is the first game in the franchise since Lego Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues and the underrated Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings in 2009. After years of Lara Croft (Tomb Raider) and Nathan Drake (Uncharted) taking inspiration from Indiana Jones in the gaming space, the Great Circle reminded pop culture who the true name of adventure was. It was one of the best-reviewed games of 2024, featuring a Metacritic score of 86 out of 100.

Two of the World's Greatest Adventurers Unite

If that wasn't enough to hold Indiana Jones fans over till April 17th, Bethesda also released a fun video featuring Baker and Nolan North. The pair starred together in 2016’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. North played Indiana Jones-like adventure Nathan Drake in four games for PlayStation, while Baker played the character’s brother in the fourth game and its spin-off, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. They also both appeared in The Last of Us. In the video, North hilariously interrogates Baker about being in an exclusive adventurers' club. The clip can be viewed below alongside Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’s trailer. You can also pre-order the game here.

Source: Bethesda