It’s hard to believe that moviegoers are just two weeks away from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’s release. The fifth and final Indiana Jones film for Harrison Ford promises to be an emotional rollercoaster that returns the adventurous magic to this over 40-year-old franchise. If you need a refresher on the previous films before Dial of Destiny’s debut and love physical media, Amazon has you covered. The Indiana Jones 4K Collection box set is now a whopping 45% off.

This brings the collection’s total from $90.99 all the way down to $49.99. This box set of course includes all four films Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. This was the first time Indy came to 4K and, even though each film has gotten individual 4K slipcovers and steelbooks since this 2021 box set, this package is still the most economical way to own these classic adventures in the highest quality possible. It was originally released for the 40th anniversary of the Raiders, includes a handful of treasured special features, and comes with a fold out poster for each film.

If Adventure Had a Name… It Must Be Indiana Jones

There’s arguably no film series as beloved as Indiana Jones. When Raiders released in 1981 it single-handedly reinvented the action-adventure genre. From Steven Spielberg’s masterful direction to Ford's brilliant performance to John Williams' iconic musical score, Raiders is everything you want in a film. It set the franchise template and the original trilogy of films is one of cinema’s best. Each treasured experience had its own distant flavor. Whether it be the dark horror roots of Temple that helped spawn the PG-13 rating or the father-son comedy of Last Crusade, Indy found himself at the center of a lot of unique adventures.

Image via Disney

RELATED: James Mangold on Harrison Ford: “He’s Always Looking To Undermine the Tropes of a Scene”

What’s Dial of Destiny About?

That’s what makes the prospect of this final film so exciting. It’s 1969 and the space age is in full swing with Dial of Destiny seeing a 70-year-old Indiana Jones on the verge of retirement. However, adventure always seems to be calling his name. When he reconnects with his goddaughter Helena Shaw an old relic from his past, the Dial of Destiny, comes back to haunt Indy. A former Nazi scientist, Voller, who now works for NASA is after it and if there’s something Indy hates more than snakes, it’s Nazi. The film will also feature flashbacks from Indy’s past featuring a de-aged Ford in the prime of the famed adventurer's career.

When Does Dial of Destiny Release?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases in theaters on June 30, 2023. While adventure fans anxiously wait, you can purchase the Indiana Jones 4K Collection on Amazon now. Dial of Destiny’s trailer can also be viewed down below.