Although Antonio Banderas is honored to join Indiana Jones 5 and be part of the beloved franchise, he won’t have much screen time in the upcoming movie it seems. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Banderas revealed new details about his mysterious character, telling us that he only has a couple of scenes in the upcoming sequel.

Taking place in 1969, Indiana Jones 5 brings Harrison Ford back as the legendary archeological explorer, Indy, in what is set to be his final theatrical adventure. Since Disney+ is already developing an Indiana Jones series, it's possible the movie will pass the treasure-hunting torch to a new generation, and with Phoebe Waller-Bridge set to play Indy’s goddaughter, Helena, it seems like Indiana Jones 5 could see Ford passing on the fedora.

As if that did not give reason enough to be excited about the sequel, Indiana Jones 5 also features an all-star cast including Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, John Rhys-Davies, and, of course, Banderas. Unfortunately, Banderas will play a smaller role than we may have hoped for. As the actor puts it:

“My character is very little; it's almost a cameo[...] He's just a friend of Indiana's character, and he's looking for him because he needs something from his friend. But he just takes up very little time of the movie, but very happy to be part of a saga that is of the history of motion pictures, obviously.”

Although Banderas is not a central character in Indiana Jones 5, he’s nevertheless grateful for having the opportunity to join the franchise. As Banderas tells us, “just the fact that I step on the set, for me, was important. And I got to tell you: I had a great time with Harrison. He's a gentleman on the set and outside of the set. I share some dinners with him and some time, and what a gentleman.” It’s great to know Banderas is an ally to Indy, but fans of the actor surely would like to see him more involved with the sequel. There’s still hope, though if the Disney+ TV show takes place after Indiana Jones 5, maybe Banderas could also appear in the series.

When Is Indiana Jones 5 Coming to Theaters?

Indiana Jones 5 is the first Indiana Jones film not directed by Steven Spielberg, who will produce instead. The movie is directed by James Mangold from a script he wrote with Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth.

Indiana Jones 5 hits theaters on June 30, 2023. Before that, Banderas will show up in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on December 21, 2022. Check out the animated movie's trailer below and look for our full interview with Banderas soon.