Is there an Indiana Jones without composer John Williams? Luckily we won’t have to find out, as Lucasfilm revealed today that the legendary composer will be returning to write the score for the upcoming sequel Indiana Jones 5.

While Steven Spielberg was originally set to direct the follow-up, which finds Harrison Ford reprising his iconic titular role (alongside co-lead Phoebe Waller-Bridge), the filmmaker stepped back in early 2020 as he decided to focus on other projects. James Mangold, the director behind films like Ford v. Ferrari and Logan, took his place and is preparing to start production this year – hence the Williams news.

Spielberg is still involved as a producer on the film alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, but the key absence that will make Indiana Jones 5 unique is George Lucas. For the previous Indiana Jones films, Lucas came up with the story and produced while Spielberg directed. Indiana Jones 5 is the first time Lucas is not intimately involved (although he’s certainly been in contact with Ford and Spielberg).

The 89-year-old Williams has slowed down in recent years in terms of output, but made his triumphant return to the Star Wars franchise with The Force Awakens and went on to compose the scores for The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, while also writing the main theme for Solo: A Star Wars Story.

He’s quite possibly the greatest composer who’s ever lived, responsible for more iconic movie music than anyone else, and it’s great to hear he’ll be back in the saddle on Indiana Jones 5 having scored all four previous films – especially since his work on the new Star Wars trilogy proved he hasn’t lost his touch.

Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.

