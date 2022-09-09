As fans of film's greatest archeologist eagerly await more information on Indiana Jones 5 at this year's annual D23 Expo, the show floor of the convention has given us our first good look at the film. At least that is in terms of what the characters of the film will be wearing, as the Indiana Jones 5 booth showcased three costumes from the film along with some concept art in addition to the one we got a glimpse of at the most recent Star Wars Celebration.

The first costume, to the surprise of nobody, is the iconic outfit of Indiana Jones himself, played once again by Harrison Ford. Costume designer Joanna Johnston, who returns to construct outfits for the franchise after previously costume designing on Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), seems to be taking a very "if it ain't broke don't fix it" approach to our hero's outfit for his fifth adventure. The leather jacket, the satchel, and that oh-so-iconic fedora are on display in their full glory as the centerpiece of booth, so if you're attending this weekend, be sure to check it out.

Indy isn't the only one who gets to show off his new outfit at the convention, as we also get to see an ominous outfit that looks a bit familiar. The outfit features a long black trench coat, large glasses, and a black fedora, making this a potential callback to the character of Toht (Ronald Lacey), the henchman who gets the staff headpiece burned into his hand in Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981). The odds of the outfit's owner in Indiana Jones 5 being Toht seems unlikely given his face got melted off when the Ark of the Covenant was opened, so this possibly belongs to Mads Mikkelson, whose role hasn't been confirmed, but we all know he can play a great bad guy from roles like Casino Royale

Image via Laughing Place

RELATED: 'Indiana Jones 5': John Williams Debuts "Helena's Theme" at Hollywood Bowl

The third and final costume, showcased on what appears to be a female model, comes equipped with cowboy boots, a white shirt and pants, and a wide-brimmed hat. This is most likely the character of Helena, played by Solo: A Star Wars Story's (2018) Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Helena is expected to be a major supporting character in the film, especially given that she is getting her very own theme from the great John Williams, which he premiered recently at his annual "Maestro of Movies" concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

Indiana Jones 5 is set to release on June 30th, 2023. Check out the images down below: