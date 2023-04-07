Disney and Lucasfilm's marketing push is in full swing for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Along with the film's final trailer, which just premiered at Star Wars Celebration London, Lucasfilm has also unveiled the theatrical release poster for the project, showing Indiana Jones and his throng of adventurers back in action.

The poster, which is indicative of the previous iterations from the Indiana Jones franchise, shows Harrison Ford front-and-center as Indy, holding his trademark whip, back for his fifth and final stint at playing the iconic archeologist. Along with Indy, new characters from the upcoming film are also given a fresh look. This includes co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who will star as Indy's goddaughter Helena as she gets dragged into the film's adventure, and from the looks of the trailer, appears to play a very significant role. Also pictured is Dial of Destiny's antagonist, the villanious Jürgen Voller, played by Mads Mikkelsen, who appears ominously looming over Indy in the poster's background. Additionally seen is John Rhys-Davies, represing his role as Sallah from Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, as well as numerous Nazis, who are back once again as the film's main aggressors.

This new poster goes into significantly more detail than the film's teaser sheet, which showed only a picture of Indy as he was obscured by his iconic fedora. The new poster gives at least a hint of new information about the type of journey Indy and his accomplices will be taking. While plot details, like everything at Lucasfilm, are being kept close to the collar, the trailer incinuates that Indy and Helena will be on a quest to stop the Nazis from acquiring a time-bending dial that, as Helena says, "Could change the course of history."

Image Via Disney

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is a Homecoming of Talent

The film has been a long time coming for Ford, who has not played Indiana Jones since 2008's critically panned Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Beyond Waller-Bridge, Mikkelsen, and Rhys-Davies, the project will feature an ensemble cast of Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann, and Shaunette Renée Wilson. The group will play both allies and adversaries of Indy, as the new trailer shows.

Given that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be Ford's last outing as the hero, it seems only appropriate that a reunion of talent will be joining behind the camera as well. The film is directed by James Mangold, who will be staying in the Lucasfilm family as it was announced he will be directing one of three new Star Wars films. Mangold also co-wrote the film's screenplay along with John-Henry Butterworth and Jez Butterworth. This marks the first Indiana Jones film to not be written by Lucasfilm founder George Lucas, though Lucas executive produces alongside Steven Spielberg, who is also stepping back from the Indiana Jones director's chair for the first time. The film is produced by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel. Legendary film composer John Williams is also returning to helm the score.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18 before Disney releases it theatrically on June 30, 2023. The film's new poster can be seen below: