Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has just premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, and the lucky people present to watch Harrison Ford’s last adventure as Indy reveal how the movie offers the character an emotional goodbye. The first reactions to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny are extremely positive, which spells good news for fans of the franchise.

Set in 1969, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny follows Indy as he gets involved with another mystical relic, this time to protect the world against Mads Mikkelsen’s villainous Voller, a former Nazi official with a long history with Indy. Since Voller is a villain from Indy’s past, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny de-ages Ford by recycling unused footage from Raiders of the Lost Ark. So, fans can expect the movie to jump from past to present while bringing the archeologist journey to an end.

While Ford’s tomb raider is still the show's star, he’ll share the screen with Phoebe Waller-Bridge. In the sequel, Waller-Bridge plays Indy’s goddaughter, Helena. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny cast also includes John Rhys-Davies returning as Sallah, Indy’s Egyptian friend. The movie also stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and Thomas Kretschmann.

Fans willing to know where the franchise will go next will be happy to know Collider's Therese Lacson says Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is "a romping fun time that covers the greatest hits and paves a potential new path for the franchise." Could that potential path forward be Waller-Bridge's character?

Image via Empire

What Do Critics Say About Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?

Coming hot from Cannes, one of the leading French outlets, Le Parisien, say Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is “spectacular, funny, and incredibly well-made.” The movie’s review, written by Renaud Baronian, praises the fifth Indiana Jones movie for taking longtime fans on an emotional journey that serves as the perfect farewell to Ford’s beloved character. Philippe Rouyer, another French critic, says the new Indiana Jones doesn't equal the original trilogy but still offers a "great spectacle while staying faithful to the franchise's mythology." Finally, writing for Le Figaro, Olivier Delcroix reveals Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny "brilliantly closes a 42-years old legendary saga."

Writing for Total Film, James Mottram echoes the sentiment of our French colleagues, praising Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny for giving Indy a proper farewell. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the first film in the franchise not directed by Steven Spielberg, who acts as a producer. Instead, James Mangold directs the movie from a script he wrote with Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth. In his review, Mottram compares Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny to Logan, the fan-favorite Mangold movie which gave Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine its swan song. It’s an amazing compliment, as Logan is still remembered as one of the best superhero movies of all time.

On Twitter, Clayton Davis was also quick to say Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny gives “a farewell to one of the greatest movie characters in cinema history.” So, with all this positive feedback, it’s no wonder the movie got a six-minute standing ovation after its Cannes premiere.

Of course, not everyone is convinced. For instance, Indie Wire’s Eric Kohn revealed Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny feels similar to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, in the sense it tries to play safe and make good use of “fan service.” Still, while Kohn was apparently not jumping from his seat in excitement, the critic still says Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny "hits a lot of agreeable beats on its own terms.” Unfortunately, not everyone was pleased with Indy's latest adventure, as The Hollywood Reporter's David Rooney claims Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is a "bombastic movie that goes through the motions but never finds much joy in the process." Other negative reviews claim the movie leans too hard on fan service without offering anything new. That's a valid criticism. Still, it might not be enough to stop the franchise's fans from catching Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in theaters, specially when there's so much positive buzz circling on social media.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters on June 30, 2023.