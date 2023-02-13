During the Super Bowl, Lucasfilm unveiled a new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The movie is expected to be the last adventure of Harrison Ford as the Fedora-loving archeological explorer.

Besides bringing Ford back as Indy, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will also see the return of Nazis, the franchise’s recurring antagonists. In Raiders of the Lost Ark, set in 1936, Indiana is hired by the US government to retrieve the Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis can. As for Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, set in 1938, the Holy Grail is coveted by the Nazis and our favorite archeologist. Taking place in 1969, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will see Indy involved with another mystical relic, and as Lucasfilm already teased, the plot will involve former Nazi officials who infiltrated NASA during the Cold War and the space race.

As the film’s trailer revealed, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will also have some flashback-centered scenes, in which we’ll learn how Indy crossed paths with Mads Mikkelsen’s villainous Voller, the movie’s main antagonist. That's why the sequel is de-aging Ford by recycling unused footage from Raiders of the Lost Ark, as The Dial of Destiny will jump back and forth in time as if follows Indiana Jones in his new adventure. Indy is also not the only hero this time around, as he’ll share the screen with Phoebe Waller-Bridge. In the sequel, Waller-Bridge plays Indy’s goddaughter, Helena. And since Disney+ is currently developing an Indiana Jones series, she might take over Indy’s spelunking job.

Image via Empire

Who’s Involved in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny also features John Rhys-Davies returning as Sallah, Indy’s Egyptian friend. The movie also stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and Thomas Kretschmann. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the first film in the franchise not directed by Steven Spielberg, who will produce instead. James Mangold directs the movie from a script he wrote with Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters on June 30, 2023. Check out the new trailer below: