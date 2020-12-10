James Mangold is directing the archaeologist's fifth adventure, which is expected to hit theaters in 2022.

Disney has announced that Indiana Jones 5 will begin filming this spring and confirmed that Harrison Ford will return as the famed archaeologist.

James Mangold is set to direct Dr. Jones' fifth adventure, which is expected to hit theaters in July 2022. Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall will produce Indy 5, while Steven Spielberg will executive produce after directing the first four films in the franchise.

There had been some discussion that Ford might hand over Indy's whip to Chris Pratt but it doesn't seem like the 78-year-old actor is ready to do that just yet, and Pratt's star has cooled somewhat following mixed reception to his Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World sequels.

Screenwriter David Koepp had been developing a fifth Indiana Jones movie with Spielberg when the director chose to walk away and hand the reins over to Mangold, who had every right to do his own thing with the sequel.

Image via Lucasfilm

Marshall recently told Collider why Mangold was the ideal choice to take over for Spielberg: "His love of the franchise. He’s a wonderful filmmaker. I think he also has a relationship with Harrison. It was all of the right pieces coming together, at the right time." And with Spielberg staying involved, Marshall said "we've got the best of everything."

I've never been a big Indiana Jones guy, but even I have a hard time picturing anyone other than Ford in the iconic role. I understand he won't be able to play the character forever, but I don't think fans are ready to say goodbye. I'm sure Mangold has come up with a way to address Indy's age while keeping him front and center in a global blockbuster.

Ford recently signed on to star opposite Ed Helms in The Miserable Adventures of Burt Squire Aboard the Horn High Yo, and you can click here to read more about that oddly-titled comedy.

Share Share Tweet Email

Christopher Nolan Loves the ‘Fast and Furious’ Franchise, Says He Has a “Soft Spot” for ‘Tokyo Drift’ "As they got crazier and bigger and crazier and bigger they became something else."