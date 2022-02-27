Producer Frank Marshall has taken to Twitter to confirm that filming has completed on the long-delayed Indiana Jones 5. Harrison Ford will return to don the iconic fedora in what is surely to be his final time as the legendary adventurer. James Mangold (Logan, Ford v. Ferrari) takes over directing duties from Steven Spielberg, who remains on board as a producer.

Plot details and a title for the film are nonexistent at the moment, though some kind of 'passing of the torch' is expected. Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Mads Mikkelsen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Thomas Kretschmann (King Kong), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Shaunette Renée Wilson (Black Panther), Toby Jones (Captain America: The First Avenger), and Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro) are all set to co-star. Mangold penned the screenplay for the film alongside his Ford v. Ferrari co-scribes, Jaz and John-Henry Butterworth.

Development on a fifth Indiana Jones film has lingered since the release of Indiana Jones: Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008. George Lucas kicked around ideas for the next installment, which was ultimately handed off to Kathleen Kennedy when she became the president of Lucasfilm in 2012. The studio put the film on the back burner in order to focus on the next Star Wars films, with versions of the script by David Koepp (Jurassic Park) and Jonathan Kasdan (Solo: A Star Wars Story) having come and gone.

Spielberg initially planned to direct the film, though he stepped down in 2020 as Mangold signed on. Much in the way of Ford passing on the baton, the director wanted to pass off the responsibility to a younger director to give them the chance to give their spin and take on the universe. Spielberg has certainly kept himself busy, with his remake of West Side Story in contention for major awards this season, and a semi-autobiographical film noting his childhood in the works titled The Fabelmans.

Indiana Jones 5 began filming back in June and was saddled with various hurdles between the COVID-19 pandemic and a shoulder injury that Ford suffered just a few weeks into production. October also noted a significant release delay for the film, moving it nearly a year from its initial date. A globe-trotting adventure is sure to be underway (as most Indiana Jones films are), with filming having occurred in England, Scotland, Italy, and Morocco.

Indiana Jones 5 will finally hit theaters on June 30, 2023. Check out Marshall's "hat tip" to filming having completed below:

