The hype for Indiana Jones 5 couldn’t possibly be any higher, but somehow Disney and Lucasfilm will just keep on teasing us for at least eight more months. We’ve yet to get a trailer for the upcoming new installment in the Harrison Ford-led adventure, which is allegedly arriving “soon”, and plot details are still kept heavily under wraps. So, we have to celebrate the fact that we finally got a first look at Indy, courtesy of Empire Magazine.

The movie is brought front and center for its January cover, and they also provided a first-look photo from the title character. The photo depicts Ford in character as Indiana Jones, and he’s on a boat staring at something. It doesn’t look like it’s part of an action sequence, since Indy’s expression is pretty calm, albeit slightly pissed off. The fedora, whip, and satchel are also present, of course, because this is exactly the kind of image we’d expect from early reveals.

Even though the incoming trailer for Indiana Jones 5 contains footage we’re all eager to see, it won’t be new to everyone: It was revealed to D23 attendees earlier this year but, of course, filming was strictly forbidden. We also don’t know how much of the new movie will set up its expansion to TV: Earlier this month, Disney+ announced that a series is in the works but, again, no details were provided.

Image via Empire Magazine

The lack of plot details provides a lot of room for speculation, and one of the biggest rumors is that Indiana Jones 5 will serve as a passing of the torch kind of film, in which the iconic character will finally retire and one of the movie’s characters will keep on as the new lead. The rumor seems even more possible after Ford revealed he’ll be done with the character after the fifth film. So far, the best candidate to take over the franchise seems to be Phoebe Waller Bridge (Fleabag), who stars in the sequel and is said to participate actively in action sequences. But we’ll have to wait for a trailer to come out, so we can further speculate.

Indiana Jones 5 is directed by two-time Academy Award nominee James Mangold, who previously helmed Logan and Ford v. Ferrari. He co-writes the screenplay with John-Henry Butterworth (Edge of Tomorrow) and Jez Butterworth (Spectre). The Indiana Jones franchise debuted all the way back in 1981, and the trilogy became a cinema classic revered by its action sequences and its late 30s setting, which was a callback to movie serials and westerns of that time. The four previous movies’ gross amounts to almost $2 billion, and Ford has starred in all of them. Part 5 of the story has been in the works for a long time, so the new entry is highly anticipated by fans.

Indiana Jones 5 premieres in theaters on June 30, 2023.