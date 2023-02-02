Audiences may currently be praying for mercy from Puss in Boots, particularly in the wake of its stunning box office success—most recently scratching and clawing its way beyond the $300 million mark at the worldwide box office, with a lot of that down to the appeal of its star, Antonio Banderas. After reprising his role as the feline lothario in the Shrek spin-off, Banderas can next be seen appearing alongside Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, with the actor describing his happiness at appearing in the film, despite what he describes as a "very small" role within it.

Directed by James Mangold, the film sees Ford return to his legendary role as the adventuring archaeologist as he battles his old foes, the Nazis, in one final time-spanning adventure with Ford set to hang up the fedora and the whip at its conclusion.

Antonio Banderas "Flipped Out" When He First Saw Indiana Jones

Speaking with the Inside Total Film podcast, Banderas spoke of his joy at the "beauty" in working with Ford, an icon of his since childhood, and his pride at being able to tell his grandchildren he shared the screen with Indiana Jones, having previously described Ford as a "gentleman" on and off the set.

"It was beautiful to just be close to him. Some interviewers today, they say to me, 'Oh my God, I was 7 when Shrek 2 came out, and so now I'm 27 and interviewing you and I've been watching your movies since that time.' But the same thing happened to me with Harrison. I remember the first time I saw Indiana Jones, and I flipped out. So just being there, it was beautiful. My character is very little. He's not a bad guy, he's a friend of Indiana, helping at some point in the movie. But it's not very big."

Banderas continued:

"And at the same time, I'm performing Company, a musical that I was doing and am still doing – tonight I have to go to the theater. We have two weeks to go. But I was just performing here [in Madrid], and because of the COVID situation, [I was going] back to London, back to Spain, back to London, back to Spain, back to London. I had no resting days at the theater, because I had to travel. So it was tricky. But, just to be there. Just that my name is attached to Indiana Jones, is something that – I don't know. If my daughter has a baby someday, I can tell her 'Hey, Grandpa did a movie with Indiana Jones.'"

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is available to see in cinemas domestically and internationally, with future markets such as the UK (February 3) and Japan (17 March) set to launch shortly.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens in theaters on June 30, 2023. Check out our interview with Banderas below: