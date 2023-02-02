Harrison Ford is ready to once again wear his iconic hat and whip combination, as the actor will star in this summer's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Ford, who will also be seen in Apple TV+'s upcoming dramedy Shrinking, was digitally de-aged for some sequences of the film which are set in the past. The actor made an appearance this week on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he discussed his experience with the studio's de-aging technology. After starring in multiple films for Lucasfilm throughout the years, the studio has a vast library of footage of the actor's face:

That is my actual face. At that age. They have this artificial intelligence program. It can go through every foot of film Lucasfilm owns, because I did a bunch of movies for them. They have all this footage, including film that wasn't printed. They could mine from where the light is coming from, the expression. But that's my actual face. I put little dots on my face and I say the words and they make it. It's fantastic.

The studio isn't a stranger to the technology used for digitally de-aging Ford, given how they have utilized the same software for multiple Star Wars projects. In the second season finale of The Mandalorian, which recently released a poster for its upcoming third season, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) comes to take Grogu away from Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) so he can be trained in the Jedi arts. Hamill was digitally de-aged with the purpose of him looking as he did in 1983's Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which takes place around the same time as Disney+'s hit show in the Star Wars timeline.

The first instance where the technology was used by Disney and Lucasfilm in a prominent role was in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. During the first live-action spinoff of the franchise, the software was used to allow the late Peter Cushing to reprise his role as the imposing Grand Moff Tarkin. By using a body double and digitally inserting Cushing's face in the performance, the role looked as it was played by the original actor, despite him passing away in 1994. Rogue One received a spinoff of its own, in the form of last year's television series Andor, starring Diego Luna.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be set in 1969, with Indy living against the backdrop of the Space Race. Jones is uneasy over the fact that the U.S. government has recruited former Nazis to help beat the Soviet Union in the competition to make it to space, when his goddaughter (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) decides to join him in his journey. Directed by James Mangold, who might helm the upcoming Swamp Thing film for DC Studios, the fifth movie in the Indiana Jones franchise is set to hit theaters on June 30.

