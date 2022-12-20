There are a lot of films to get excited about in 2023, particularly in the summer movie season, which looks to be the most crowded in history. Arguably the most highly anticipated film next summer sees the return of the name of adventure, and its name is Indiana Jones. Everyone’s favorite Nazi-fighting archeologist is returning to theaters for one final adventure in June with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. With just six months until the film’s release, the marketing machine has been ramping up with Indy 5’s first trailer, poster, and a whole slough of new images. Now the latest image further teases Indy’s newest partner in crime for Dial of Destiny.

The image, which was posted to Lucasfilm’s various social media pages, sees Harrison Ford’s Indy and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Helena in the middle of the adventure. There’s no context for where the pair are or where this takes place in the film, but Indy seems to be in a tough spot. Given that our favorite adventurer is wearing a tie, similar to his look in The Last Crusade, this might be the same scene from the trailer where Indy humorously tries to use his whip against a mob of armed men. As for Helena, she’s Indy’s goddaughter in the film. Despite what Twitter trolls want people to believe, she’s not taking the mantle from Indy by the time the credits roll. It will be exciting to see what there dynamic is given their connection, especially since Ford has had nothing but praise for Waller-Bridge’s performance in the film.

In terms of the story, this final film is still clouded in a lot of mysterious intrigue. However, from what we can gather from the trailer, cover stories, and various pieces of marketing thus far, this film will see Indy in the height of the space race in 1969. The film’s main villain Voller, played by Mads Mikkelsen, is an ex-Nazi scientist who's joined NASA. Of course, that doesn’t sit well with Indy. What the “Dial of Destiny” actually does remains unknown, but there are rumors that this story will involve time travel of some kind, which can be supported by the many de-aged Indy shots from the trailer. However, those could be just traditional flashbacks as well.

Image Via Disney

RELATED: 'Indiana Jones 5': Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About 'The Dial of Destiny'

Whatever the case may be, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny finally hits theaters on June 30, 2023. While waiting to hear more news on this final Indy film, you can view the new image and the previously released teaser trailer down below.