Lucasfilm panel at Star Wars Celebration closed with the first image for the highly-anticipated sequel Indiana Jones 5. The film brings Harrison Ford back as the globe-throating archeological explorer and is expected to hit theaters next year.

The first image for Indiana Jones 5 shows Indy with his iconic hat exploring what seems to be a massive cave. In the picture, Indiana Jones is crossing a rope bridge that looks like it could snap at any time, which means the upcoming sequel will be exploring yet another archeological location lost in time. Ford is holding a flashlight in the new image, trying to find his way in the dark cave while a few sun rays break through the hard stone and shed a yellow light over the scene.

While the first image for Indiana Jones 5 doesn’t reveal much about the movie’s plot, it’s undoubtedly exciting to see Ford back in one of his most beloved roles. Ford also seemed emotional when he went over the Lucasfilm panel stage to present the new image, and the star used the moment to praise James Mangold, the sequel’s director. Ford said he "had a wonderful experience working with James Mangold” and that he’s “really proud of the movie that we made.”

Image via Lucasfilm

While Lucasfilm keeps the plot for Indiana Jones 5 under absolute secrecy, some set images teased the Nazis would return for the sequel. The Nazis have been the primary villains for two of the four previous Indiana Jones films. In Raiders of the Lost Ark, set in 1936, Indiana is hired by the US government to retrieve the Ark of the Covenant before the Nazi Germans. As for Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, set in 1938, the Holy Grail is the prize coveted by the Nazis and by our favorite archeologist.

Indiana Jones 5 is a direct sequel to the fourth film, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which was set in 1957. So, either we’ll be getting some flashbacks in the upcoming sequel, or the mystic artifact that's bound to show up in Indiana Jones 5 has some time-traveling properties. We’ll know more about the sequel when Lucasfilm releases a trailer. It shouldn’t be long now since Mangold has been editing Indiana Jones 5 for a couple of months.

Indiana Jones 5 also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and Thomas Kretschmann in undisclosed roles. This is the first Indiana Jones film not directed by Steven Spielberg, who will produce instead. Mangold (Logan, Ford v. Ferrari) directs Indiana Jones 5 from a script he co-wrote with screenwriting duo Jez and John-Henry Butterworth.

Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled for release on June 30, 2023.

