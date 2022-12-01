Fans of Harrison Ford's iconic hero Indiana Jones can rejoice at the fact that not only has a new teaser trailer and poster been revealed for the fifth installment of the legendary adventure franchise, but a selection of exclusive images have also been released by Disney from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The images of the James Mangold-directed feature — due in cinemas June 30, 2023 — include a look at the much talked about de-aged Harrison Ford.

The images in question are various stills from the exciting teaser trailer that LucasFilm debuted today — which gained over 20 thousand views, and counting, half an hour after going live on YouTube. The first image depicts Ford's Indiana Jones in silhouette, his iconic hat in plain view in an underground location reminiscent of previous Indiana Jones films. Next, the aforementioned digitally de-aged Ford is pictured restrained whilst wearing a Nazi uniform in what appears to be a covert operation gone wrong. The image is taken from the opening sequence of the film, set in a German castle in 1944 before the film's main events in 1969 unfold.

Further images from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny show new faces of the franchise that will join Ford's iconic character on his adventure in the late sixties. Among those pictured are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and Mads Mikkelsen. Waller-Bridge portrays Indiana Jones' goddaughter and there is speculation that her character will take the reins of the franchise after this film. Mikkelsen is a Nazi employed by NASA, but still holding on to fascist ideologies from the Second World War and Banderas serves as an ally to Indiana Jones. Further images released to generate buzz for the hotly-anticipated movie show Harrison Ford's Jones as his older, wiser, 1969 self, still in his iconic costume, still up for an exciting adventure.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny swings into theaters on June 30, 2023. The film stars franchise stalwart Harrison Ford in the lead and is directed by James Mangold — marking the first time that Steven Spielberg hasn't directed a film in the franchise. Spielberg and George Lucas serve as executive producers and John Williams returns once again to the franchise to produce its iconic cinematic score. You can see the new images from the film below:

