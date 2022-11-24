New images for Indiana Jones 5 feature teases that Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge will get into some spelunking together for the highly-anticipated sequel. Featured in the latest issue of Empire Magazine, the new images also show how Indy will be thrown in the middle of the action for Indiana Jones 5, despite his age in the universe.

Ford began his career as the adventurer and archeologist Indiana Jones in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark. Set in 1936, the movie follows Indy as he fights Nazi soldiers who want to claim the fabled Lost Ark for the glory of the Third Reich. Taking place in 1969, Indiana Jones 5 will feature Ford playing an aged explorer as Indy gets ready to pass the whip forward to a new generation. His replacement will probably be Waller-Bridge, who, in the sequel, plays Indy’s goddaughter, Helena.

The circle couldn’t be complete without the Nazis Indy helped to fight in his first theatrical adventure, so the plot of Indiana Jones involves former Nazis secretly funding NASA projects during the space race. While Lucasfilm wants to keep the story a secret until the movie’s release, the new images already give us some more details about the challenges Indy and Helena will face together.

Image via Empire

What Do the New Indiana Jones 5 Images Show?

For starters, the new images have a lot of spelunking as Indy and Helena explore caves side-by-side. During these underground investigations, the duo will find a rope bridge that doesn’t seem too stable, which likely means someone will fall — hopefully not to their death. The images also show Helena climbing aboard some metallic structure and Indy running on the streets, which means their fight against the Nazis will put them in danger in many different places.

Finally, there’s one suspicious image of Indy meeting a uniformed enemy on what seems to be the top of a train going through the mountains. The enemy is surrounded by smoke, so we can’t tell for sure who he is. However, it could be Mads Mikkelsen’s villainous Voller. Other images also give us a look at some of the sequel’s incredible supporting cast, which includes Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas, and John Rhys-Davies returning as Sallah.

Indiana Jones 5 is the first Indiana Jones film not directed by Steven Spielberg, who will produce instead. The movie is directed by James Mangold from a script he wrote with Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth.

Indiana Jones 5 hits theaters on June 30, 2023. Check out the new images below.

Image via Empire

