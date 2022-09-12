It was an exciting few days over the weekend with Disney fans having a hard time staying on top of all the exciting new content thrown their way during this year’s annual D23 Expo. From news about Pixar’s Inside Out 2 to a trailer for Loki Season 2, Disney fans were kept on the edge of their seats waiting for announcements about the most highly anticipated titles.

However, one of those projects didn’t receive as much air time as many would have liked - Indiana Jones 5. While some attendees were treated to a special viewing of the trailer behind closed doors (which has been reported to be absolutely incredible), the rest of us were left with very little when it comes to the world’s most famous fictional archeologist’s next adventure.

Thankfully for us, Indiana Jones 5 producer, Frank Marshall took to his Twitter to share a look at the film’s stars, Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The producer, who has previously worked in the Indiana Jones universe on both Raiders of the Lost Ark and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, shared two photos of the co-stars posing next to one another on the event’s red carpet. Ford and Waller-Bridge smile at one another in one shot, while looking into the flood of flashes for the other. Each is dressed up for the engagement with Ford donning a blue suit and Waller-Bridge in white. In the caption, Marshall reveals that Waller-Bridge is Indy’s (Ford) goddaughter, Helena.

Image via Paramount Pictures

While getting our hands on a plot from the team behind Indiana Jones 5 feels like we’ll need to go on our own adventure past booby traps, giant rolling boulders, and snake-infested waters, if the pour out of love for the exclusive trailer meant anything, it’s that the film’s director, James Mangold has done right by the fandom. Along with Waller-Bridge and Ford, the movie will also see the return of John Rhys-Davies, along with a packed ensemble including Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas, and Olivier Richters. And, what would an Indiana Jones film be without the music of John Williams, who will be once again giving viewers goosebumps throughout the feature.

Although the big Indiana Jones 5 news at D23 was the secretive trailer, fans were treated to a first look at the costumes they can expect to see make landfall in the new film, as well as a reunion between Ford and his Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom co-star Ke Huy Quan, which was just as wholesome as you’d expect.

Indiana Jones 5 is slated for a theatrical release on June 30, 2023. You can check out the photo of Waller-Bridge and Ford below.

Check out the trailer for the fourth film in the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, below: