On June 30th, 2023, a whole fifteen years after last previous big-screen adventure, Indiana Jones will return to the silver screen once more with his latest (and likely last) sequel, and now, we're one step closer to seeing him return. Director James Mangold confirmed that Indiana Jones 5 has officially begun post-production, bringing it one step closer to completion as the editing process begins.

As he revealed on Twitter, Mangold is now officially in the process of editing Indy's latest adventure, though he made a note that he already started cutting Indiana Jones 5 during its labored production. He also revealed that, for those inquiring about the film's development process, there should be updates on the near horizon, including stills, first looks, teasers and so much more. But as the upcoming blockbuster is still in the very, very early stages of coming together, we shouldn't expect any of these to come until a bit later down the line. So, for now, Mangold asks that fans simply be patient as he works on the sequel.

Once again starring Harrison Ford as the world-trotting titular archeologist, Indiana Jones 5 will also see Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and Thomas Kretschmann rounding out a starry ensemble. Additionally, it features a screenplay written by Mangold and Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, and while the legendary filmmaker isn't seated in the director's chair, Steven Spielberg will return as an executive producer.

Little else is known — or, at the very least, confirmed — about the film at this time, though Mangold's tweet does make one wonder if the latest Indiana Jones sequel is officially set to be titled Indy, ignoring the naming convention of the past and making this movie more of a definitive end chapter for the long-riding adventure-seeker. Certainly, it seems very certain that this is Ford's last rodeo as arguably his most famous cinematic character (give or take a certain guy in a galaxy far, far away). Many assumed that the previous two sequels would be the character's final time in the sun, so naming the film something simple like Indy makes one assume that this is a definitive end.

As for the movie's editing process, it's unclear if Michael Kahn, Spielberg's frequent collaborator who has edited all four previous Indiana Jones movies, is expected to return to cut together this latest sequel. The production hasn't confirmed who is behind the edit for this newest Indiana Jones film, and Mangold hasn't edited any of his previous films by himself. Hopefully, Kahn's quick-cutting will return to the foyer.

Indiana Jones 5 is set to hit theaters on June 30, 2023. Check out Mangold's tweet below:

