Next week, Brazil won’t be big enough to contain all the excitement from fans as they attend all four days of the Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) in São Paulo. In the very first day of the event, Disney will be all over the panels revealing exciting news about some of their most anticipated franchises. One of those panels is from Lucasfilm, which aggregates the Star Wars franchise and the highly anticipated fifth installment of the Indiana Jones saga.

We still don’t know who will be the face of Indiana Jones 5 at the movie’s panel, but we wouldn’t mind seeing Phoebe Waller-Bridge talking about her franchise debut, or director and screenwriter James Mangold reveal how it felt bringing the cinema icon to life. If Harrison Ford doesn’t attend, maybe he can greet the Brazilian audience with a video, like other actors have done in past editions.

Whoever makes it to the stage, it’s a safe bet that they’ll treat the audience with exciting news. Maybe the trailer that was previously screened at D23 earlier this year will be played this time around as well. Or maybe the official title will finally be revealed. There’s a lot to know, especially considering that the production team has not been giving much away in terms of plot details over the last few months. So it’ll be a panel to keep our eyes on.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Panel, and... Maybe The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka?

In the galaxy far, far away side of Lucasfilm, producers Jon Favreau and David Filoni will be in Brazilian territory to tease fans about the upcoming Season 3 of fan-favorite Disney+ series The Mandalorian. The show has been on hiatus for two years now, and the new season is expected to debut on the streaming platform in February. The last trailer was unveiled back in September at D23, so there’s a chance we’ll get a new one. It’s also safe to say that Favreau will tease what we can expect from the new episodes. On a side note, Pedro Pascal will also attend CCXP to talk about HBO series The Last of Us, so maybe he’ll make a surprise appearance at The Mandalorian panel?

Another important fact to remember is that Favreau and Filoni also produce The Book of Boba Fett and the upcoming Disney+ series Ahsoka, so there’s a chance that the panel will be a great conversation on all things Star Wars in which both producers will talk about expectations, themes, and certainly make exciting revelations.

