Kathleen Kennedy Confirms ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Is a “Continuation”, Not a Reboot
It’s been a minute since we’ve had a solid Indiana Jones 5 update. Luckily, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy was on hand Sunday night at the 2020 BAFTAs to give us said update about the progress on the forthcoming installment in the action-adventure franchise.
Speaking with the BBC on the BAFTAs red carpet, Kennedy shared some important news about Indiana Jones 5. When asked about where progress on the movie stood, Kennedy replied, “We’re working away, getting the script where we want it to be and then we’ll be ready to go,” and went on to confirm, “Harrison Ford will be involved, yeah. It’s not a reboot; it’s a continuation.”
Production on Indiana Jones 5 has been slow, steady, but ultimately tangled up by a variety of delays over the years. While rumors of a fifth film had kicked around since the release of 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, it wasn’t until 2015 when Kennedy spoke to Vanity Fair that it became evident there were real plans to make the movie happen. However, it’s been a long and winding road to making this movie happen. Filming start dates and release dates have been pushed back further and further as efforts to ensure the story was cracked and Steven Spielberg‘s schedule was open were made. As recently as September 2019, screenwriter David Koepp provided insights on where the Indiana Jones 5 story stood, revealing, “I’m working on it again. We’re still trying. And I think we’ve got a good idea this time. We’ll see.” That said, no hints have been dropped about what that story will be. If work on Indiana Jones stays on pace, then it will hopefully meet that Summer 2021 premiere date; keep your fingers crossed.
Indiana Jones 5 is currently scheduled for release on July 9, 2021. You can check out Kennedy’s complete BAFTAs red carpet interview below. For more, get caught up on all things Indiana Jones here.
