The Walt Disney Company has released the first poster for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the highly anticipated fifth installment in the Indiana Jones franchise. The poster provides a renewed look at the grizzled archeologist, with Harrison Ford stepping into the iconic role one final time.

The poster shows off Indy in his signature fedora and leather jacket, the brim of the hat casting just enough of a shadow to cover Ford's face. Given that the plot details of the film are highly secretive, nothing else was revealed on this initial poster, with Indy simply being seen on a blank background. The only other detail that was included on the poster was the film's summer release date of June 30. However, given that the marketing campaign for the film is just now getting underway, it is likely that additional posters will be released in the near future, including a theatrical release poster that will undoubtedly have more details.

Along with the teaser poster, the first trailer for the film was also released at Brazil's CCXP, giving fans more of an insight into the film at long last. While the trailer, like the poster, keeps most of the major plot points of Dial of Destiny secret, it does give the first major on-screen look at the cast who will make up the fifth installment of Indiana Jones.

Image via Lucasfilm

RELATED: 'Indiana Jones 5' Unearths New Title for Next Installment

Starring alongside Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who plays Indy's goddaughter Helena; John Rhys-Davies, who is reprising his role as Sallah from the franchise's earlier installments; Mads Mikkelsen as the villainous Voller; Boyd Holbrook, Toby Jones, and Shaunette Renée Wilson. Additionally, Antonio Banderas, Thomas Kretschmann, and Olivier Richters have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Disney, along with production company Lucasfilm, has additionally assembled a powerhouse team to oversee the film's production. Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold, known for helming such films as Logan and Ford v Ferrari. This will also be the first film in the Indiana Jones franchise to not be directed by Steven Spielberg, though he serves as a producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, and Frank Marshall. Mangold additionally co-wrote the film's screenplay with John-Henry Butterworth and Jez Butterworth, which also marks the first time that an Indiana Jones script will not have been written by Lucasfilm founder George Lucas.

Even though he is already 80 years old, fans of the decades-long franchise will still be clamoring to see Ford take up Indiana Jones' whip once again. They'll get the chance to do so when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is released in theaters on June 30, 2023. See the film's first poster below: